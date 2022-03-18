Information pulled from Arizona Cooperative Extension Publication AZ1300 (extension.arizona.edu/publications)
While we had a better monsoon season this year, the drought continues for our area. Drought is one of the stressors that can lead to bark beetle infestations.
Bark beetles contribute to the death of thousands of ponderosa pines in Arizona each year. Most often, when larger trees are attacked and killed they have been weakened by drought, lightning, construction activity or they have been growing on poor sites.
Evidence of infestation: Fading needles (changing from green to a light straw color) is often the first sign of a beetle attack. Depending on the attacking species, the fading can either begin at the crown of the tree working its way down or from the bottom up.
This can take a few weeks to one year after the attack and eventually the needles will turn brown or red. Another sign is dust caused by boring in the bark crevices at the tree base. Often, numerous small pitch tubes (globules of pitch three-fourths to 1¼ inches in diameter) appear on the trunk of infested trees. The tubes generally have a creamy appearance. The presence of one or two pitch tubes may not mean that a beetle was successful.
Prevention and control: Freshly cut ponderosa pine slash and firewood are subject to attack by bark beetles. Trees cut during the late summer and fall are seldom successfully attacked, because the inner bark dries during the fall and winter.
The inner bark of trees cut from January-July remains moist and suitable for beetle habitat. Publications AZ1488 and AZ1370 contain additional information on treating slash, green pine limbs and firewood to prevent bark beetles.
Once a beetle infestation starts in the neighborhood all live pine trees are targets for an attack, but some trees are more easily infected than others are. Trees that have been damaged or weakened by blasting, excavation, raising of the soil grade, lightning, disease, lack of water, septic systems, or other stresses are usually not able to withstand an attack as well as a healthy tree.
There are no practical and effective sprays or injections to stop an attack on green trees. Insecticides are not recommended once bark beetles have successfully attacked a tree.
Un-infested trees can be protected by spraying with insecticides. When spraying, the entire trunk of the tree up to 4 inches diameter must be covered. This is a protective measure only. Insecticide will not kill beetles once they enter the tree.
You must use a product that is especially formulated for bark beetles. Typical home and garden insecticides will be ineffective. (See AZ1380 for more information on controlling bark beetles with insecticide).
Healthy trees offer some resistance to attack. Watering during dry periods (when less than 2 inches of moisture per month occurs) can help keep trees healthy.
Thinning out dense stands of trees will make more water available for the remaining trees. When the entire crown begins to fade, there is no hope of saving the tree, and it should be removed as quickly as possible to prevent further infestation of other trees.
Once the entire crown has turned yellowish brown, it is generally too late to stop the spread because the beetles have already flown to attack nearby trees.
Defensible space around the home
While we have moved past the height of fire season, we continue to receive calls at the Extension offices in Apache and Navajo counties regarding protecting homes and property from wildfires.
The information in this article is from Arizona Cooperative Extension publication AZ1289. The publication includes a list of trees, grasses and shrubs that can be planted in a fire-wise landscape.
For the full article including the list, go to the link above and enter the publication number AZ1289.
Creating defensible space around your home is one of the most important and effective steps you can take to protect you and your home from wildfire.
Defensible space is the area between a structure and an oncoming wildfire where vegetation has been modified to reduce a fire’s intensity and ability to spread.
It is important to know that there are no “fireproof” plants. Plant choice, spacing and maintenance are critical; where and how you plant can be more important than what species you use.
The following are general concepts to keep in mind when choosing fire-wise plants for your landscape plan:
• A plant’s moisture content is the most important factor affecting its volatility. However, resin content and other factors in some species keep them flammable even when the plant is well watered. Conifers such as pines, firs, spruces and junipers tend to be flammable due to their oil and pitch content regardless of moisture content.
• Deciduous plants tend to be more fire resistant because their leaves have higher moisture content.
Plants that are more resistant to fire have one or more of the following characteristics:
• Grow without accumulating large amounts of combustible dead branches, needles, or leaves.
• Have open, loose branches.
• Low resin content.
• High moisture content (succulents and some herbaceous plants).
• Grow slowly and do not need frequent pruning.
• Short and grow close to the ground, such as small wildflowers and non-coniferous ground covers.
The landscape around your home is a constantly changing system. Your landscape and the plants in it must be maintained to retain their fire-wise properties.
• The plants nearest your home should be more widely spaced and smaller than those farther away.
• Break up the continuity of the vegetation with decorative rock, gravel, and stone pathways. This will slow the spread of fire across your property.
• Rake up and dispose of excess litter as it builds up over the season.
• Mow grasses to a low height within your defensible space. Keep grass shortest in the inner part of your defensible space and no more than 6 inches high in the outer portions.
• Use mulch to conserve moisture and reduce weed growth. Avoid pine bark, thick layers of pine needles or other materials that can easily catch fire.
• Water trees and other plants during the winter dry periods.
• Be particularly vigilant with maintenance activities during seasons of high fire danger.
For any other questions, call either Cooperative Extension office.
St. Johns: 928-337-2267. Holbrook: 928-524-6271
— Tom DeGomez, Jeff Schalau, Chris Jones and Steve Campbell
