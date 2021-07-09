Don’t you love this time of year? Here at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offices in Holbrook and St. Johns, our gardens are planted and growing. We weed, water and watch those plants grow and imagine eating that first, juicy tomato. Oh the wonderful, great tasting food to come from that garden! Many of us grow not only enough to eat during the summer but enough to preserve to enjoy through the winter months as well. Spring is a good time to make sure your canning/preserving supplies are ready for use when that garden starts producing more than you can eat.
The only way to safely can most vegetables is with a pressure canner. To assure that bacteria are destroyed, the water in the canner must reach 240 degrees. The only way to reach temperatures this high is in a pressure canner. It is important to make sure the dial gauge on your canner is accurate by having the dial gauge tested to assure accuracy. Check with us at Cooperative Extension in Holbrook (928-524-6271) or St. Johns (928-337-2267) to have your gauge tested. However, we cannot test the All American gauge. All American is now recommending that you use the weight rather than the gauge as they feel it is more accurate.
The next thing to do is check your jars carefully for cracks and chips. Jars that are cracked or chipped can break during the canning process, and if those chips are around the rim, they can prevent a good seal. Who wants to waste all that hard work? Only use jars made for home canning. The screw band part of the lid may be reused, but the flat part needs to be new. Jars made for other uses can break in the canning process or may not seal. There are beginning to be more canning jars on store shelves this year, however lids are still sometimes hard to find.
Review the recipes you plan to use. Only use research-tested recipes dated 2009 or later. Research has shown that some canning methods/recipes and equipment used in the past are not considered safe. There are sites that will help you compare Grandma’s recipe for mustard pickles for example and help you find a safe recipe. To get up-to-date information on processing times, and other recommended safe practices, contact your local Extension office, check the canning resources tab on the University of Arizona Extension webpage (www.extension.arizona.edu) or see the Ball Canning website (www.freshpreserving.com). It is also important to know your home’s elevation. Elevations in Arizona range from 216 feet in Yuma to 8050 feet in Alpine! Elevation will affect your processing time for both water bath and pressure canning.
Extension is here to help you can safely and answer your questions. Now, think about how good that jar of peaches or spaghetti sauce that you canned this summer is going to taste next winter!
