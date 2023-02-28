Inside, the towering wood-planked ceiling and exposed ventilation ducts give the space a noticeable openness. The booth cushions are a ghostly remnant of what was once a steakhouse, with the faux cowhide appliqués now peeling. Still just as comfortable, though.
After being cordially welcomed and seated, you’ll want to order a craft beer, cocktail or wine because you’ll need some time to go over the extensive menu of sushi and Asian fare.
There are well over a dozen soups and salads offered to start your meal, and also a dozen and a half appetizers to choose from. I recommend the Thai-chicken lettuce wrap with diced chicken, jicama and bell peppers, drizzled with a spicy Thai sauce, all wrapped by a lettuce leaf.
I usually skip right to the sushi menu to select a starter for my meal. Be advised, though, the sushi rolls are as generous in size as they are in flavor!
The sushi menu is extensive; it has its own appetizer list and offers a selection of sushi rolls, maki, nigiri and sashimi. Undecided? No worries, as W&Z offers various sushi plates, each with a variety of rolls and teamed with miso soup or salad. This is a great way to sample different sushi to share with your dinner companion.
On this visit, I tried the Las Vegas roll. The roll of rice was stuffed with smoked salmon, crab, avocado and cream cheese, and then the entire roll was very lightly coated in tempura and deep fried. Very tasty. Any tempura roll might be a good choice for someone just being introduced to sushi and uneasy about eating raw seafood.
Beyond plentiful and expertly-prepared sushi, you’ll find a superabundance of other Asian dishes. From noodle and rice dishes such as pad Thai, lo mein and fried rice available with veggies, chicken, beef or shrimp, to a separate diet and gluten-free menu.
On a recent visit I was indecisive between ordering the Mongolian beef or Szechuan crispy shredded beef, as I was deciding to try something other than my go-to favorite, kung pao chicken. On my attentive server’s recommendation, I went with the crispy beef and was delighted with the lightly fried, shredded beef in a wonderfully spicy Szechuan sauce and mingled with onion and bell pepper. I may have a new favorite.
The only issue was that after choosing to upgrade from the white rice that accompanies all of the house specials ($2 extra for fried rice, $3 for lo mein), the lo mein, though tasty, would have been greatly improved with even a smattering of veggies like shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and the like.
The Unknown Date ordered the house special lo mein meal, and was quite pleased with the generous helping of noodles laden with chicken, beef and shrimp.
Beside several Chinese dishes of chicken, roast pork, beef, shrimp or scallops, a separate Thai cuisine section offers spicy fare like curry dishes, and vegetable or tofu, if you like your food a bit more fiery.
After enjoying sushi and bounteous plates of Asian meals, I still found room to indulge in dessert. (Happily, take-home boxes are available!) There’s traditional as well as tempura ice cream, along with cheesecake and tiramisu. But to complement your gastric trip to Asia, I suggest you try the Japanese mochi. Your choice of green tea, strawberry or vanilla ice cream is enveloped in a gelatin-like rice coating. Two small orbs of this confection are served with a dollop of whipped cream and shouldn’t be missed.
Bring a hearty appetite and your best chopstick skills to your visit and you won't be disappointed.
