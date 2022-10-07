It’s October and my thoughts trend toward crisp air, cool nights, trees displaying their autumn wardrobes and, of course, beer. And wursts. And schnitzels. And big, soft pretzels dipped in beer cheese.

It’s no surprise then, that with Octoberfest in the air, this diner finds himself at the Munich Haus Grill ’n’ Beer Garden in Pinetop. And you should find yourself here, too.

