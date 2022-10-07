It’s October and my thoughts trend toward crisp air, cool nights, trees displaying their autumn wardrobes and, of course, beer. And wursts. And schnitzels. And big, soft pretzels dipped in beer cheese.
It’s no surprise then, that with Octoberfest in the air, this diner finds himself at the Munich Haus Grill ’n’ Beer Garden in Pinetop. And you should find yourself here, too.
While the Munich Haus is promising another dedicated celebration of Octoberfest this year with live music, food and beer specials, giveaways and general Germanic jocularity, here you can indulge your Octoberfest proclivities any time of year.
This amiable little restaurant near the heart of Pinetop offers several indoor dining tables but the real charm is the garden seating scattered about the exterior.
Besides a few tables dispersed along the side of the building, the pet-friendly, main beer garden seating area consists of several tables arranged beneath a canopy of crab apple trees.
As appealing as the garden is, it’s the food that is the star of this eatery. With eight different choices of wursts as well as Reubens and schnitzel, you’ll be able to satisfy your Bavarian cravings.
As you enter the restaurant you’ll be offered a menu and shown a board with daily specials. And don’t dismiss those specials as you’ll find tempting treats not offered every day. On a recent visit, I was enticed by the barbecue rib special that I’m told is an all-time, guest favorite.
Next, give your order to the friendly hostess who will fix your beverage of choice, secure your payment and give you a pager that will let you know when your food is ready.
Keep in mind that this is mostly a self-serve experience as you’ll retrieve your food order on your own when ready, dress your selection at the condiment station and clear your table when you’re done. You’ll also need to revisit the counter to order additional items.
On previous visits, I have tried various wursts, and this time ordered the currywurst. In Germany, you can have a wurst drizzled in curry ketchup that inspired this style of sausage.
Just a hint of curry made this a delicious choice and was finished by a trip to the condiments station where you have your choice of no fewer than six varieties of mustards and warm, spicy sauerkraut imbued with apple that complemented the tart but less-than-crisp kraut. Chopped onions, relish and peppers are also available.
And who could visit a biergarten without enjoying schnitzel? Ach du lieber! (Translation: OMG!) Here you have a choice of a crispy pork schnitzel sandwich or a munchable basket of schnitzel strips. Either is an excellent way to wash down a specialty beer from the tap or one of the wine offerings from the limited bar.
All wursts and sandwiches are served with fresh kettle chips dusted with seasoned salt. Other sides available include a delicious, warm potato salad and a cucumber salad. Add a cup of the German Haus sausage soup with chunks of potatoes and sausage and you have a meal fit for a kaiser!
Speaking of munchies, one of the best sellers, and with good reason, are the Reuben balls. Nestled inside a deep-fried crust is a medley of sauerkraut, bits of corned beef and cheese served with Thousand Island dip.
And don’t miss the dessert display tucked off into a corner near the counter. House-made specialties like apple strudel cheesecake and Black Forest cake are well worth sampling.
So, whenever you have the urge to satisfy your Germanic gastro-cravings in a fun beer garden without having to book a flight across the Atlantic, pull up your lederhosen and make the short trip to the Munich Haus.
