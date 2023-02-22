Motorists are being warned to stay home after the Arizona Department of Transportation closed several major roadways across the state and is currently removing downed trees from State Route 260.
The following highways are closed:
Periods of snow and windy. High 28F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 10:32 am
Interstate 40 between US Route 93 and the Arizona-New Mexico state line (mileposts 72-359)
State Route 87 between Winslow and Payson (mileposts 342-252)
State Route 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (mileposts 385-360)
State Route 260 between Camp Verde and State Route 87 (mileposts 220-252)
State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (mileposts 257-302)
Several schools in the area have also closed including:
Blue Ridge Unified School District
George Washington Academy
Show Low Unified School District
St. Anthony Catholic School
Sequoia Village School
Heber-Overgaard Unified School District
Whiteriver Unified School District
Northland Pioneer College
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is predicting major wind gusts and snow throughout the day. Residents should expect downed trees and power lines. Motorists should be aware of the possibility of whiteout conditions due to blowing snow.
Feb. 21 2:28 p.m.
SHOW LOW — The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is warning motorists to stay off the roads and residents to prepare for possible power outages tonight and possibly tomorrow morning.
A powerful winter weather system is expected to move through the area beginning late this evening and lasting into Wednesday morning, said Robert Rickey, a meteorologist with the NWS in Flagstaff. The storm will be bringing in very strong winds and very cold temperatures as well as snow.
Residents can expect a light rain to start this afternoon which will change to snow sometime around midnight, he said. The heaviest snowfall should happen around 5 a.m. Wednesday and may last until noon bringing an additional 5 to 9 inches of the white stuff to the Show Low area.
The wind is also predicted to pick up late this evening, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph around midnight, he said.
Rickey warned that the combination of falling snow and high wind gusts could cause whiteout conditions for drivers from midnight until possibly noon on Wednesday. The wind could also bring down trees and power lines. Residents should be prepared for possible power outages, he said.
The wind and snow are expected to die down Wednesday afternoon, with the snow possibly changing to rain, Rickey said. Low temperatures may fall to the mid- to low-20s over the next few days with lingering showers through Thursday.
