Those who have been evacuated are asked to call the Tunnel Fire Call Center so that the county may collect contact information to use as the situation develops. The phone number is 928-679-8525.
Shelter information
The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents evacuated at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.
Information about shelters for pets and livestock for those under evacuation:
•Household animals can be taken to Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.
• Horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The stables are self-service. People are responsible for all services related to their animals, including feeding and watering. Bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill.
Closure of Highway 89
U.S. 89 is closed north of Flagstaff. Arizona Department of Transportation has no estimated time to reopen the highway. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
One alternate route is I-40 east to northbound SR 87; SR 264 east to U.S. 160; and pick up U.S. 89. Another alternate route is westbound I-40 to SR 64, and take that to U.S. 89.
Use ADOT’s AZ 511 app to monitor road conditions and closures since those can change at any time with brush fires. (This app will also help with alternate routes.) Drivers can download it at bit.ly/3hIqAM4.
Donations
In response to the Tunnel Fire, United Way of Northern Arizona has created a fund to help those affected. To help, text UWNAZRESPONSE to 41444.
