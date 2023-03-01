Colorado Releases
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico are asking the federal government to pause some releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the border between Wyoming and Utah. The reservoir, pictured here in 2021, is the third-largest in the Colorado River system.

 Ted Wood/The Water Desk KUNC

Four states in the upper basin of the Colorado River have asked the federal government to pause water releases from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir that were aimed at propping up falling water levels downstream at Lake Powell.

Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, citing heavy winter precipitation, voted to suspend additional releases starting March 1, two months earlier than planned by the Bureau of Reclamation.

