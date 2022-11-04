Mike Collins, Eli Crane

Georgia House of Representatives candidate Mike Collins, left, chats with Arizona House candidate Eli Crane on Tuesday at the Show Low Cafe during a meet-and-greet for the public.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

In the final week of his campaign, Eli Crane visited Show Low Café and spoke to a White Mountain Independent reporter Tuesday about his thoughts on the 2022 midterm election and his race for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

Crane held a small meet-and-greet with locals but hesitated on calling the visit a “campaign stop,” instead referring to it as a “gratitude tour.”

