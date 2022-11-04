In the final week of his campaign, Eli Crane visited Show Low Café and spoke to a White Mountain Independent reporter Tuesday about his thoughts on the 2022 midterm election and his race for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.
Crane held a small meet-and-greet with locals but hesitated on calling the visit a “campaign stop,” instead referring to it as a “gratitude tour.”
Crane said, “We’re touring the district and thanking everyone that’s helped us. I’m trying to meet folks that haven’t had a chance to meet us yet and make sure they’re equipped to sprint past the finish line.”
He was joined by Mike Collins who is currently running for the U.S. House in Georgia. Over the previous few days, he and Crane had been working their way around Arizona’s newly drawn 2nd Congressional District and speaking with rural Arizonians.
Collins was happy to join him, saying, “(Georgia’s) election was decided in the primary. We are heavily Republican, and I didn’t have an incumbent. I’m a firm believer in grass-roots politics, just like (Crane).”
Crane and Collins have quite a bit in common. Both are small-business owners (Crane once owned Bottle Breachers and Collins owns a trucking company) who stepped away to pursue politics. Both are conservatives, highlighted on their websites, including headers that read “Drain the Swamp” and “Defeating Cancel Culture.”
Similarly, both candidates back Donald Trump’s assertions that 2020’s election was stolen. Crane said, “I think Americans wake up every morning and see headlines they didn’t think they would see. I think they’re angry, and I think they should be angry.”
Collins agreed, adding, “During the Trump administration, people were making money. People were going out to eat, buying homes and vehicles and taking vacations. Now, they’re seeing the opposite. Now, we’re debating about food and gas shortages. Thats what people are mad about.”
Of course, Collins wasn’t intending to blame the consequences of a post-pandemic economy on the Biden administration. “There’s just a morality issue,” he clarified.
“Morality” may be the key word moving into Tuesday’s elections, as most voters feel theirs are being put to the test. Arizona has been a stronghold for the Republican Party for years but is now considered one of the key swing states to watch Tuesday. Many of the key issues these candidates are hoping to solve are often boiled down to questions about morality, as with pro-life or pro-choice on abortion.
Crane said, “My mission is to try and get us on the right track as a country. I love that I live in a country where you don’t have to share the same beliefs as me. If I can work with folks on the other side of the aisle that have a different letter behind their name, that’s great. This (should) be about putting America first.”
Crane’s opponent, incumbent Tom O’Halleran, also believes in working across party lines. O’Halleran’s website states that he is committed to “working across the aisle to find solutions to the challenges our communities face.”
O’Halleran obtained his House seat in 2017. After some redistricting changes and being assigned to a new district, O’Halleran was expected to have some trouble in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District.
Phoenix-based political consultant Chuck Coughlin says O’Halleran’s name and associated reputation are the only real advantages he has over Crane. Coughlin said, “The district has turned heavily Republican with the redistricting. It’s going to be hard for him to hang on.”
Tuesday’s election for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the House will impact Apache, Navajo, Coconino, Graham and Greenlee counties.
Crane has spent the final weeks of his campaign slowly creeping up the polls, and his and O’Halleran’s race will be an important one to watch. Collins said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re from Show Low, Arizona, or Jackson, Georgia. The issues are the same. People need to be involved and his opponent deserves to go home.”
Crane wasn’t so bold in his closing statements, saying, “I’ve learned so much during this process. Regardless of what the outcome is, I’m honored that I got a chance to do this.”
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
