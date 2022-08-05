GOP Viewing Party

State Sen. Wendy Rogers, fourth from left in background, appears at The Trumped Store Tuesday night in Show Low. Rogers shared stories with over 25 guests while they waited for the election polls to close.

 Brett Halfpop/Independent

The Trumped Store held a GOP primary viewing party at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. State Sen. Wendy Rogers brought friends from all over the state to Show Low to watch the polls and see which candidates won their respective primaries.

As guests waited for the polls to close, they were treated to sandwiches and refreshments that were provided by Trumped Store owners Steve and Karen Slaton. Rogers invited the attendees to speak openly about their political opinions and share personal stories they had with the senator.

