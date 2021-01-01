PHOENIX — Our nation would not be what it is today without those brave men and women that served our country in uniform along with their supportive families. To show our gratitude for their selfless service, the USDA Forest Service is offering U.S. military veterans and Gold Star families fee-free access to their national forests and grasslands.
“This country is deeply indebted to the dedicated men and women who have served in the military, and to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “We are pleased to offer this free access opportunity as a way to honor them and to encourage them to explore our Nation’s big backyard.”
While most national forest and grasslands are already free to access, the Forest Service will now offer a fee waiver granting veterans and Gold Star families free access to all Forest Service operated day-use standard amenity recreation fee sites such as trailheads, picnic sites, visitor centers and most other day-use recreation sites. To access the benefit, veterans can present any of several government issued documents verifying veteran status. Gold Star families can download and print a voucher to show a ranger or place on the vehicle dashboard at unstaffed sites.
Veteran Eligibility:
For purposes of this fee waiver, a veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and is able to present one of the following forms of identification for this benefit: Department of Defense Identification Card (CAC Card), Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), Veteran ID Card and Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card.
Gold Star Families:
Per Department of Defense, Gold Star Families are next of kin of a member of the United States Armed Forces who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” such as a war, an international terrorist attack, or a military operation outside of the United States while serving with the United States Armed Forces.
Before visiting a Forest Service operated site, Gold Star family members can download and print a voucher to show the ranger or place on the vehicle dashboard at unstaffed sites. By downloading and signing the voucher, Gold Star Family members are self-certifying that they meet the required criteria as identified in sections 3.2 and 3.3 of Department of Defense Instruction 1348.36. Vouchers may be certified and downloaded at the National Park Service Website. For more information on the free access program for U.S. military veterans and Gold Star families please visit the Forest Service
