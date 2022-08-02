Tickets are still available for the Unity of the White Mountains’ fundraising dinner on Thursday with the theme Inspiring Comm-Unity Wellness.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lions Camp Tatiyee.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 5:05 am
The fundraiser will be held at the Church of Our Saviour on Show Low Lake Road in Lakeside, with host Rev. Kerry Neuhardt. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the opportunity to peruse silent auction items and enjoy craft beers, wine and champagne cocktails from the cash bar.
At 5:30 p.m. a dessert auction will begin, where attendees can bid on their favorite desserts to be reserved for after dinner. Further live auctions will continue throughout the evening led by auctioneers Steve Bachmeyer and Kevin Swader. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a jewelry wheel to spin and win.
Following opening remarks by Unity’s Rev. Sheryl Padgett and board president Doug Barningham, along with those of Camp Tatiyee Executive Director Pam Swanson, dinner will start with a teriyaki pork tenderloin buffet. A vegetarian lasagna will also be available.
A local favorite, the band Fat Chance will join the evening festivities and play a rock ‘n’ roll from the 50s, 60s and 70s to wind up the night with music and dancing.
As described by Unity member Jill Grey, this is an event that benefits the community in recognition of the Wellness month of August, and it is the second fundraising dinner that Unity has held. The first fundraising dinner was in 2019 at the Nature Center with the theme Celebrate the Earth Comm-UNITY, where the term “Comm-Unity” was first coined.
Every month, Unity of the White Mountains tithes a portion of donations and fundraisers to local causes, organizations and individuals that its board members select. The nonprofit recipient of funds raised at the Inspiring Comm-Unity Wellness event is the Lions Camp Tatiyee.
The Lions Clubs of Arizona have sponsored Camp Tatiyee since 1958. With 64 years of service to the special-needs community, Camp Tatiyee offers a variety of weeklong camping sessions specific to children and adults who are intellectually and/or orthopedically challenged, learning disabled or deaf.
All programs are designed to improve the confidence, independence and emotional health of each camper, and are entirely free of charge.
For more information and to reserve tickets for Thursday, call Grey at 928-358-7580.
