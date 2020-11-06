PHOENIX – Arizona State Parks is proud to invite veterans to a fee-free day in the parks again this year as a thank you for their service!
“Our mission is to make Arizona the best place for veterans in the country,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “On Veterans Day and every day, we honor and recognize our nation’s heroes for their commitment to serve. As just one way to say thank you, Arizona State Parks is making admission free for all veterans and active duty military on Wednesday, Nov. 11.”
With more than 30 state parks located throughout Arizona, there are many opportunities to relax and explore the great outdoors. All year long, Arizona State Parks & Trails offers a discount program for veterans and active duty military.
You must show your military identification for the free entrance on Wednesday. All state parks will be included in this promotion. This does not include tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park or other fee-based programs.
For more information about the veterans program, visit AZStateParks.com/passes/.
