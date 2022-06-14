On Wednesday in Ganado, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Apache County District 2 supervisor are hosting a VA claims event to identify and assist veterans who have presumptive disabilities and might be eligible for a VA pension.
A presumptive disability is a condition that VA presumes is related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military. These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.
“With the focus on veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, VA is hopeful we can help Indian country veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service,” said Stephanie Birdwell, director, VA’s Office of Tribal Government Relations.
VA realizes these types of events can have a direct, tangible impact on the lives of thousands of previously unreached veterans and their spouses. In addition, spouses and widows/widowers may be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) when a veteran dies as a result of these presumptive disabilities.
“Our goal is to make it easy and convenient for veterans in Apache County to apply for benefits they have earned but have not been able to access due to lack of services locally,” said Alton Joe Shepherd, Apache County District 2 supervisor. “Many of our veterans suffer in silence with disabilities, debilitating pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder not really understanding that there is help and treatment available to assist them. It is our responsibility to partner with VA so we may make it as easy as possible for veterans to access benefits to bring them back to harmony with their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.