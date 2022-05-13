Before General Crook had finished his first tour of Arizona as the new commander of the department he received orders to cease all offensive military operations. While he was in Camp Verde on is way to Fort Whipple near Prescott he sent couriers back to Camp Apache with instruction to discharge the Apache Scouts who had been enlisted only weeks before. Also the post interpreter, Corydon Cooley, who had been enlisting as many as 100 more scouts was instructed to stop doing so.
President Grant had decided to send Vincent Colyer, a member of the Permanent Board of Peace Commissioners, to Arizona and New Mexico with power to locate the nomadic Indian tribes upon suitable reservations, to place them under control of the properly designated officers of the Indian Department, and to supply them with such food and clothing as they might need. The president instructed both the secretary of war and the secretary of the interior to give Colyer the power and support he might need to carry out the object of his mission. He would not be well received by the citizens of Arizona. The leading newspaper in the territory viewed him with bitterness and contempt calling him a “cold blooded scoundrel” who deserved to be stoned to death.
Vincent Colyer arrived at Camp Apache on Sept. 2, 1871. He brought with him wagons full of clothing, coats, blankets and other supplies to be distributed to the local Apaches. On the same day that he arrived the couriers from Crook came into the post with order to stop enlisting Apache scouts for the Army which greatly pleased him. A couple of weeks later, on Sept. 18, 1871, Colyer wrote a letter to Columreus Delano, the secretary of the interior, reporting his actions while at Camp Apache.
Upon hearing that Esketaceela was thought to then be in the mountains near the post Colyer asked George Stevens to find him and ask him to come into the post with the promise of protection from harm. Stevens had been at Camp Apache for some time working as a clerk in the post traders store and as a mail rider for the military. He was also married to one of Esketaceela’s daughters he called Francesca.
Miguel had been sent for by Colonel Green a few days before. Both Miguel and Esketaceela arrived on the same day, Sept. 6. They each met separately with Colyer. Esketaceela complained bitterly that his people had not killed the herder and stolen the livestock a couple of months before. He said it had been done by Indians from Bonito Creek sent over by the survivors from the Camp Grant massacre to stir them up to war. He said that the cavalry and the Apache scouts lead by Miguel had killed six of his band without cause.
Colyer told him that the war was over and all offenses must be forgiven. When the two chiefs met they stood about 40 feet apart glaring at each other. The interpreter, C.E. Cooley, stepped up and leading Miguel forward put his hand into the hand of Esketaceela when they first shook hands and then embraced.
Colonel Green’s wife was placed in charge of distributing the clothing to the assembled people, 362 people received a set of clothes along with blankets, needles, thread, calico and other supplies.
Before he left Camp Apache Vincent Colyer had concluded to make the White Mountain area that the War Department had already set apart as on Indian reservation one of the Indian reservations in Arizona where Apaches would be collected, fed, clothed and otherwise provided for and protected. He made clear that the government’s assistance would continue only so long as the Apaches agreed to stop all raiding against others.
On Sept. 8, 1871, Colyer left for Camp Grant mounted on mules and with a pack train to carry their provisions and clothing for the Indians gathered there. Having left the wagons behind they made the trip in only five days. He approved the reservation already established there and moved on to Camp McDowell where he established a reservations 5 mile square at the post. At Camp Verde on Oct. 3 he set aside a reservation for the Apache. Later he established a 1-square mile temporary reservation at Beale Spring northwest of Prescott for the Hualapai Indians and another of similar size at Camp Date Creek southwest of Prescott, on the road that went to Ehrenberg on the Colorado, for the Yavapai and Apache.
Before he left Arizona Colyer was invited by gentlemen from Prescott to address a public meeting to discuss the Indian question with the assurance that they would “protect him with their rifles and revolvers.” Being well aware of the bitter criticisms about him in the local newspapers he wrote back that he could see no sufficient reason why he should address a public meeting in which he ”would have to be protected with rifles and revolvers.”
