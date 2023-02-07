An Arizona-based charitable foundation is bringing life-saving training to first responders and residents in the White Mountains.
Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events will host the Navajo County Public Safety and Community Integrated Response Training course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-16 at Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
ICSAVE is an in-state organization dedicated “to the prevention of traumatic events through education, preparedness training and community outreach programs,” as stated on the organization’s website.
“This is a training that we’ve brought into the community that would prepare law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and civilians for a violent event,” said Taber Heisler, division chief of training with Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. “It’s focused on mass-casualty events, like an active-shooter situation, that take place in public spaces and will require a heavier response to mitigate.”
The first three days of the event are for first-responder training. Fire, law enforcement and medical will take part in National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians training, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care and Public Safety Integration training.
“Local first responders are all required to receive continuing education credits in order to maintain our certifications,” Heisler said. “This course provides an opportunity to take care of some of those, while also providing the general public with some courses that will help if they ever find themselves in a mass-violence situation.”
Heisler mentioned the “Stop the Bleed” campaign and the “I LIVED” active-violence response course, both of which will be held on the fourth day of the event. Both courses are designed for community education to better prepare everyday residents for the threat of a mass-casualty event in the White Mountains.
“These courses are designed to help people remember what they should do to keep themselves safe. It’s all about what you should do if you find yourself in this kind of incident, how you can help your family, how you can get away and, if necessary, how do you defend yourself,” said Heisler.
He detailed the “I LIVED” acronym (Lockdown, Information, Vary, Evade and Defend), mentioning that the courses’ information will help local citizens “create and store a file” with the information required to ensure their survival.
“People will be met with certain circumstances and think, ‘Have I experienced this before? Do I know what to do here?’ When that happens, typically, there are two choices: Either you have a file to pull that information from, stored in your brain, and you know what to, or your mind starts panicking,” Heisler said.
“First responders will be trained to form a rescue task force, like what was done at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. Even though the threat may not be mitigated yet, their job is to go in and start helping people with injuries, just trying to save as many lives as possible.”
Heisler is looking for volunteers to assist in the event. To make the simulated event as realistic as possible, some may be asked to play victims or “the bad guy.” Heisler said lunch will be provided on all four days to encourage people to stay longer and retain as much information as possible.
“This kind of training can have an enormous impact on the community, not just for law enforcement and first responders but for civilians and their families,” he said. “God forbid, but if someone were to take this kind of training and experience that kind of event, the file already exists.
“They have the knowledge to help themselves come out on the right side of the situation and find the best outcome possible.”
