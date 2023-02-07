Active Shooter Training

Monterey, California first responders gathered at Presidio of Monterey Army installation to conduct an active shooter training course on Aug. 8, 2014.

 Steven L Shepard/Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs (2014)

An Arizona-based charitable foundation is bringing life-saving training to first responders and residents in the White Mountains.

Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events will host the Navajo County Public Safety and Community Integrated Response Training course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-16 at Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.