Anne Frank house tour
Buy Now

Holocaust survivor Andrew Schot, right, speaks at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society on Feb. 24, 2023, with Anthony Fusco Jr., who is the society’s education coordinator.

 Shira Tanzer/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is opening a new interactive activity as part of its exhibit “Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.”

It uses virtual reality to guide visitors through the Netherlands home of Anne Frank, the young girl whose life is memorialized in the diary she kept from age 13 until she was killed by the Nazis at age 16. By seeing the home and secret annex where Frank’s family hid from the Nazis for more than two years, guests and students are able to get an up close and personal view of what it was like to live in hiding during the Holocaust.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.