Don’t let the sunny days fool you. We’re still in the freeze zone in our area. Even though the days are warm in the high 50s, into the 60s, the temperatures drop to the mid 30s at night. Plants are still vulnerable to frost even at 36 degrees, because the cold air high above ground is frosty and when it drops onto the garden, it can still cause damage.

Then we need to address the wind. We receive cold winds from both the east and the west, and the night temperatures plummet. This immediately cools the soil, leaving young seedlings vulnerable unless there is protection from Walls-O-Water and fabric such as Agribon to seal the warmth around the plants.

