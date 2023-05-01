Don’t let the sunny days fool you. We’re still in the freeze zone in our area. Even though the days are warm in the high 50s, into the 60s, the temperatures drop to the mid 30s at night. Plants are still vulnerable to frost even at 36 degrees, because the cold air high above ground is frosty and when it drops onto the garden, it can still cause damage.
Then we need to address the wind. We receive cold winds from both the east and the west, and the night temperatures plummet. This immediately cools the soil, leaving young seedlings vulnerable unless there is protection from Walls-O-Water and fabric such as Agribon to seal the warmth around the plants.
Another rule of thumb is to plant when the soil is 50 degrees.
Face it: It’s still not a good time to expose young seedlings to chilly — even frosty — nights. Consult the first and last frost dates for your zip code at The National Gardening Association website, garden.org.
According to the frost dates chart for Show Low, there’s a 90 percent chance of no damaging cold nights by June 15. However, the chart indicates an 80 percent chance of 36-degree nights on May 20; but as of May 30, the chance of frosty nights is 50/50.
Our frost-free growing season is 153 days starting on May 13 (last frost) and ends by October 13 (first frost).
Plant sale 'growing' like gangbusters
Don’t worry about frost on Saturday, May 27 because many members are growing vegetables, herbs, flowers and houseplants for our PLANT SALE. We will have 17 kinds of tomatoes in various colors and sizes, most grown from organic seeds. Herbs include basil, oregano, parsley and thyme in addition to a variety of flowers.
We are currently sprouting dahlia tubers donated by Camilla Sexton of Ruby Jewel Flowers. When dahlias bloom, their beauty is magical — but there is a caveat to raising them in our Plant Hardiness Zone 6b. Dahlias grow well in Zones 8-11 where the weather is warm, and tubers overwinter in the ground to grow as perennials. For us, dahlia tubers will not survive winter frost and freeze.
We must dig up the tubers in the fall and store them in a cool, dry, dark place. Camilla recommends keeping the soil on the tubers for insulation. At some point when there are many tubers on one plant, they must be separated with one eye intact. The plant grows from the eye which is a small nodule located above the tuber on the main plant.
More than plants at the plant sale
Here’s a new addition to the Plant Sale — a yoga class! We are offering a yoga class from 9 to 10 a.m. in front of the high tunnel toward the back of the garden. Recommended: bring your own double mat, as only a few extra mats are available for students.
The class is taught by Brittnie, who teaches at The Gym in Pinetop. She follows Vinyasa Yoga — movement in sync with the breath, and modifications for every pose. The class is beginner friendly, and all levels of familiarity are welcome to join. The class is $10 (cash) and all proceeds are generously given to WMCG’s fundraising effort.
We will have vendors selling goods from preserved jams and jellies, fresh produce, original artwork, books for children, and a variety of services. The vendor list is growing daily.
We will offer soil testing limited to one test per family. Bring a jar with ¼ cup of soil to at least 1 cup of water. Shake and let it settle overnight; we test the water, not the mud. Bring ¼ teaspoon of dry soil for testing pH.
