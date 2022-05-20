Left to Right Asst. Managers Gwen Story, Kevin Hagelstein, Store manager Justin Johnson, Snowflake-Taylor Officer Hunter Shelton, Team leader Crystal Schwed, Alisha Fellows, and Pinetop-Lakeside Officer Eduardo Bonilla.
National Police Week has ended, but it did not stop employees from the Taylor-Snowflake Wal-Mart on showing their appreciation for our local law enforcement agencies. Beginning at 11 am, officers from all over the county showed up to receive their free lunch which included hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and chips with a drink. Simply Sweets out of Snowflake provided custom made cookies showing their support as well. Not only did our local blue bloods receive a delicious barbeque and dessert, the Wal- Mart employees also offered a free car wash to the officer's patrol units that were on duty. “11 police units were washed today, and one officer came as far as Winslow for the barbeque.” said asst. manager Kevin Hagelstein.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared "National Police Week," in honor of those officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. In an effort to commemorate and recognize the fallen officers across the U.S., President John F. Kennedy also signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Back the Blue of Arizona will be holding a 15K march, this Saturday, May 21st at 8:30 am, beginning at Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. From there, supporters will walk down White Mountain Blvd to the final destination, Show Low Police Department. The public is welcome to attend, and at high noon, there will be a ceremony for the local law enforcement agencies.
Photo : Left to Right Asst. Managers Gwen Story, Kevin Hagelstein, Store manager Justin Johnson, Snowflake-Taylor Officer Hunter Shelton, Team leader Crystal Schwed, Alisha Fellows, and Pinetop-Lakeside Officer Eduardo Bonilla.
2nd Photo: Cookies provided by Simply Sweets in Snowflake
