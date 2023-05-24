PHOENIX — On a scorching September day in 2018, Stephanie Pullman, a 72-year-old woman living in Sun City West, was found dead in her home. According to the coroner, her death was due to environmental heat exposure combined with cardiovascular disease. Her electricity had been cut off by Arizona Public Service the previous month because she couldn’t afford to pay her bill.

Pullman had been struggling financially, according to news reports, which quoted her daughter as saying Pullman was living on less than $1,000 a month from Social Security. Pullman had also been warned by the utility company that her power may be cut. On Aug. 23, 2018, the reports said, APS informed her that she had five days to pay her bill of $176.84. She managed to pay $125 on Sept. 5, but it was not enough. APS shut off the power two days later.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.