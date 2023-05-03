Waymo logo
PHOENIX — Last month, a traffic jam clogged up the streets of Downtown Phoenix during “First Friday,” and Phoenix police officers worked to shuffle the stuck vehicles out of the way, but there was a problem: No one was behind the wheel of the dozen cars causing the gridlock. 

It was a likely first of its kind, a slew of driverless white Waymo Jaguars were all stopped in the same place at the same time along Roosevelt Street in Downtown Phoenix. 

