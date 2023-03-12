There is help available to those struggling with addiction. Waypoint Recovery has had a men’s facility since 2021 and just over a year ago, they opened a women’s facility.
Waypoint offers a lot more than just substance abuse treatment, said Sarah Burnett, chief administrative officer at Waypoint Recovery. The organization offers a lot of projects, community service and skills development.
Women in the program stay in a large ranch home on 32 acres in Show Low. Waypoint also has an equine therapy program where the women can work with horses on a regular basis. Along with horses, there are also cows, pigs, chickens and goats that the women in the program care for; and there is a garden.
Waypoint has also partnered with Northland Pioneer College to offer college courses to those in the program.
The facility has a house manager and a grounds manager, both of whom are female. There are no men at the facility. It is the only recovery program on the mountain that is just for women, Burnett said. She added that there are a lot of co-ed programs but there are no other programs that are tailored to women alone. And, because Waypoint is small, they are able to offer individualized support to each woman in the program, she said. Currently, there are 11 women in the program.
Lorelai Anderson went through Waypoint Recovery's Women's program.
“I started using drugs heavily when I was 17; that’s when I got into meth and heroin,” she said.
Anderson said she got clean on her own at age 18, then became pregnant and stayed clean during her pregnancy. Then three weeks after giving birth to her baby, Anderson said she relapsed and started using “meth, heroin, fentanyl, the needle, all of that.”
“A little over a year later I had lost my child to my dad. I was 87 pounds. I could barely stand up. I was basically dying,” she said.
Her dad told her that she was not allowed back at home until she got clean. Anderson sought out help from Waypoint Recovery. She planned on being in the program for 60 to 90 days to appease her dad, but on day one she felt a pull to stay for six months, and she did just that. She said she was the first client to enter the women's program.
“It’s a beautiful place, it’s a beautiful property and I could see the vision that they had for it, and I just knew that place could do amazing things. I just wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
Anderson said she had moments where she wanted to leave. It wasn’t easy getting clean, she said, but she’s glad she saw the program through.
Anderson said something that sets Waypoint apart from other programs is that addicts get to go home on the weekends after their first 90 days in the program. Having weekends with family helped her stay in the program because she had that to look forward to, she said. She added that a lot of women in the program are mothers and being able to see your child on the weekends is comforting.
Weekends at home “are designed to set them up so they can reintroduce themselves into their families, and their families can get used to the new them, and if they do have triggers (come up at home), they come back and we work through those,” Andersons said. Having weekends at home sets addicts up for success, she said, because it’s not as much of a shock when leaving the program, since they have had time during the weekends to slowly reconnect with family.
Anderson now works at Waypoint as peer support. She meets with peers one-on-one to provide support, teaches and facilitates classes and provides support to women who have relapsed.
“I get to be there to help the women who are in the position I was. I get to help them and show them a better way of life,” she said.
Staying connected to Waypoint, her peers and attending sobriety meetings are what help her stay clean, she said.
Don Redd, outreach director at Waypoint, said it’s important to stay connected after treatment. Waypoint utilizes its outreach program, Sober Mountain, to provide support to addicts. the program provides Zoom classes, peer support, group counseling and connection.
The scariest day for an addict is the day they walk out the door after treatment, Redd said.
“We know the numbers are not great for people who enter treatment if they do not stay connected with long-term care,” he said. “Sober Mountain is long-term care. We really want to provide that long-term care and support that addicts need.”
Redd said it's important for people who have just left a treatment program to maintain their ties to recovery and support systems, such as by enrolling in Sober Mountain, staying connected to the Sober Mountain team, staying around sober people, having a good support group and going to regular meetings.
When asked what he wants addicts to know about Waypoint, he said, “We just want them to reach out. I think once they sit down here with us they’ll get a pretty quick understanding that we’ve been where they’ve been, and we can talk them through our own journey. And all our stories are different, and so you take bits and pieces from everybody and you put together a tool belt that works for you.”
He said a lot of times fear holds people back from seeking help. Common things that hold people back are fear of judgment, fear of being dope sick, fear of facing their family or fear of dealing with court and legal issues. Waypoint offers support in all areas of an addict's life and can help them deal with all of those things, he said.
“It’s never too late to pull it all together until you’ve decided it's not worth your time,” Redd said.
To learn more about Waypoint, including its women's program, visit their website at triplerrecovery.com (triple r recovery).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.