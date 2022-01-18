A five-part series of webinars focusing on livestock care is scheduled through Feb. 15 and hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension program.
The Arizona High Country Livestock Care webinar series for the small-scale farmer or rancher, homesteader or hobby farmer begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.
All five webinars will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Each webinar will cover frequently asked questions about housing and fence needs, feed, nutrition, breeds for the arid areas and health and vaccine tips.
The webinar schedule:
• Cattle, Jan. 18. Panel: Joslyn Beard, UA Cooperative state livestock extension specialist, and Nate Brawley, UA assistant in Extension for livestock production systems
• Chickens, Jan. 25. Panel: Ashley Wright, UA area assistant agent in livestock for Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, and Jaimus Zunner of Zunner Ranch in St. Johns
• Equine, Feb. 3. Panel: Betsy Greene, UA Cooperative Extension horse specialist, and Christine Griffin, Equine Wellbeing Rescue Inc. in Snowflake
Goat, Feb. 8. Panel: Anita Thompson, UA Cooperative Extension assistant area agent in livestock and range for Apache, Navajo and northern Greenlee counties, Sarah Fish of Fish or Price Ranch in Concho, and Amanda Amos of Cabra Pequeña in Skull Valley
• Sheep. Feb, 15. Panel: Beard and Cindy Dvergsten of Arriola Sunshine Farm and Navajo Churro Sheep
