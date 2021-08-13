The Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the arrival of a new tech support company headquartered in Round Valley but servicing the White Mountains and soon beyond.
Rocket Tech Support founder and CEO Jamie Spisak along with partner and COO Justin Goodman are both graduates of Arizona State University with substantial technical education and experience in the tech world. Their business was accredited and backed by ASU when they started it three years ago. Their educational background along with IT training includes Innovation and Venture Development, Retail Management, Project Management and Engineering.
Jamie and Justin have partnered with computer manufacturers Dell and Lenovo to sell and service their brands as well as all others. Their primary efforts will be in Software Tech and Support.
Growth and expansion are top priorities for both men and future plans include mentoring and interning local high school and junior college students with career goals in the IT world.
James and Justin are currently working from a local residence with plans to open a store front in Round Valley.
Here are a few ways to contact them: call 520-686-9107 or 480-437-4707. You can also email them at, justin@rockettechsupport.com. Check their website at www.rockettechsupport.com.
