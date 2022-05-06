We are receiving a lot of attention these days from newcomers to the area. People are moving up here and finding us, which is great news.
Many want to learn more about gardening in the White Mountains, and we’re happy to provide the information and the needed hands-on experience.
Here’s a short overview of WMCG for everyone:
History
A small group of master gardeners and hobbyists formed White Mountain Community Garden in June 2010. They negotiated an annual lease with Navajo County for an empty, overgrown 1.72-acre lot next to the Navajo County Health Complex.
The city of Show Low gave them access to water and from then on, the group became official and broke ground to clear the lot and build raised beds and in-ground plots to grow produce.
They received a 501 ©(3) as a nonprofit with public charity status on April 5, 2012, and became Navajo County’s first official community garden.
The following year, they created HEALP (Healthy Eating and Living Participation), a program designed to provide gardening opportunities for people with limited time and space to garden at home.
HEALP became a very popular option to work at the garden and take home fresh produce without the need to rent a plot. HEALP is the first program of this kind in Arizona.
Mission statement
The basis of WMCG’s mission is to provide healthy food consciousness and hands-on education regarding the benefits of self-reliant gardening.
As news of supply chains stalled across the world, home gardening is starting to become a reality and may become a necessity.
Example: Can’t buy a head of lettuce at the grocery store? Grow nutritious sprouts or micro greens that are ready to eat within a few days. Meanwhile, start your own seeds and prepare for the growing season. Plant vegetables in containers if there’s no room for a garden. Repurpose plastic containers to grow produce. Start seeds in egg cartons and grow crops in food cans and food containers. You can even grow potatoes in a cardboard box. Then, save the seeds for next year’s crop. These are a few things you’ll learn from WMCG’s speakers and classes.
Many newcomers to our area are particularly interested in learning about the HEALP program. This is very attractive to a lot of people, and we welcome all visitors to take a tour of the garden and learn more about us.
Additional information
Everything at WMCG is grown organically. We do not allow pesticides to be used in the garden and concoct mixtures of garlic juice, crushed tomato leaves and Neem oil to spray for pests. We promote integrated pest management to control insect pests by using predatory insects such as ladybugs and their nymphs help to control aphids.
Let nature’s warriors do their job.
The Gardening for Kids program is underway now. We had our first session in April but it’s not too late to participate in this free program for children ages 5 and up. Register through the Show Low Public Library. Call 928-532-4070.
Meetings
Meetings are held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of the month at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil St.
Each meeting features a guest speaker the first hour. The meetings are open to the public.
Save the date
A spring fundraiser, the Plant and Garage Sale, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 28 at 520 N. Ninth Place in Show Low.
Many members are raising tomatoes, greens, herbs and some flowers for the sale. Tomato plants galore, ready to plant.
Visit our website at www.wmcgarden.org, email us for information at contact@wmcgarden.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
