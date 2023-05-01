Lake Powell water release

A set of four tubes known as the “river outlet works” allow extra water to flow through the Glen Canyon Dam. The flows are designed to take advantage of wet years and help wildlife habitats downstream.

 Alex Hager/KUNC

An extra pulse of water was sent through the Grand Canyon this week, part of a Bureau of Reclamation “high-flow experiment” designed to move and redeposit sand and sediment from the Glen Canyon Dam in Northern Arizona.

The big release of water from the dam is the first since 2018, and comes in response to forecasts for an above average spring snowmelt in the Rocky Mountains.

