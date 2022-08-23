Continuing a tradition that began in 2010, the Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society will hold its 11th annual old-fashioned Milk Can Dinner fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Timber Mesa Fire Station No. 13.
In case you are counting, it is the 11th instead of the 12th because the 2020 dinner was canceled due to the pandemic.
Over 30 years ago local resident Joyce Cox brought the milk can recipe back with her from Afton, Wyoming, where she and her family attended a family reunion. They stayed at the Gomm Ranch that was a defunct dairy farm turned into a vacation destination. Detailed instructions had been left by the owners for a unique dinner idea for its visitors.
The note said “Go out to the barn and grab a milk can,” and then they provided instructions on how to make the milk can dinner.
When Cox got back home she began to search for her own milk cans and because the recipe was such an easy one, it became her go-to recipe for football and retirement parties, a class reunion and more. And, she thought it would be the perfect fundraiser for the PLHS, and it has certainly turned out that way.
Last year Cox revealed the simple recipe in an email to the Independent.
According to Cox, “You scrub and layer potatoes, cabbage, carrots, onions, corn on the cob and a variety of sausages in a milk can … 2 qts of water. That’s it. The instructions indicate you cook this over a fire, a pleasant but often difficult task to pull off.”
With the event being at the fire station, no worries — how they cook it is under control.
When Cox is doing it for herself, she uses her gas camping burner that she says is much easier to control. A brisk wind, however, can impact the cooking time, which she says is normally about 40 minutes.
Then, after the appropriate cooking time, what she calls the best part of the dinner takes place — the dump – which requires a little preparation.
Being that it’s a Cox family affair, they prepare a banquet table or tables with a 2-by-4 perimeter, which they cover with picnic-style plastic tablecloths, and “two strong, oven mitt-clad helpers pull it off the heat and dump the contents onto the tables.”
And, voilà. It’s time for the attendees to fill up their empty plates. With everything laid out in front, a person can have everything from the milk can or strategically pick out what they want from the dump and top it off with butter, sour cream and salt and pepper.
Of course, no meal is complete without dessert and this dessert is special — watermelon and scones. And, the scones the Cox family serve up are not your usual scones, nor are they store bought. They are made from the recipe used by Walker’s Cafe in Rigby, Idaho. Walker’s is no longer there but those who have had the pleasure of eating their scones know what a special treat they are. Cox describes the scones as “fluffy, fried, golden pillows of sweet dough and honey.”
In addition to members of the Cox family who provide the food, the PLHS board members will be handling the raffles and door prizes that they have put together specifically for this event.
Tickets are $15 per person and all of the money goes to fund the operation of the PLHS which is solely run by volunteers.
PLHS is a nonprofit. Its mission is to collect, preserve and exhibit historic artifacts, documents and photographs of Pinetop-Lakeside and the surrounding area in Arizona’s White Mountains. The museum is at 1973 Jackson Lane in Lakeside, just beyond the Lakeside post office on the left.
If you have not experienced a milk can dinner, this is your opportunity, and it will benefit the PLHS who work diligently to preserve the history of the White Mountain area.
Timber Mesa Fire Station No. 13 (aka Lakeside Fire Department) is at 2922 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside.
For more information send a text only to 928-358-0260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.