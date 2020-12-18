White Mountain Care Packages has decided not to host a public celebration of our fourth anniversary of service to our community due to COVID-19.
Chi’na Marie and David Ziehe, owners and volunteers of this mission, want to send out our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us through 2020.
Despite the enormous challenges and increasing needs, the distribution continues to serve our White Mountain communities which now include Pinetop, Lakeside, Show Low, Taylor, Snowflake and St. Johns.
Without your ongoing generosity they wouldn’t be able to continue. Thank you so very much! May we all enjoy a beautiful Christmas holiday and the blessings continue into 2021!
They still use hotel size shampoo, conditioner, lotion, etc in unopened condition only. Bottled water, toilet paper, new washcloths, socks, razors and such are also very useful.
There are currently four drop-off locations for these types of items. In Show Low, Hopeful Treasures on East Deuce of Clubs; and all three Mountain Mobile Auto Glass locations in Lakeside/Pinetop, Show Low and Snowflake.
The group distributes an average of 90-110 care packages each month, so you can imagine the number of items needed.
If you would like to help financially send your donation to 650 N. Penrod Road, No. 215, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Thank you for helping us build and maintain this important service to our neighbors in need. May God bless us all as we plan to continue for another year.
