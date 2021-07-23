White Mountain Lake continues to draw crowds on busy weekends despite a drop in water levels due to the drought, manager Mark Honberger reported to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week.
The lake level has fallen to about 18 inches below what used to be the minimum level specified in an agreement between the homeowner-funded recreation district and the local irrigation district. But the lake remains in better shape than other lakes in the area, which means people still flock to the water on the weekends.
“Fools Hollow and Scott Lake are shrinking much faster than we are,” said Honberger. “We’re glad it’s not all the way down.”
Honberger noted that the homeowners and their guests drew a crowd of between 113 and 148 on the Memorial Day weekend and 105 to 211 on the July 4 weekend.
The lake handled the crowd without a lot of people parking on the street in the adjacent neighborhood, which has in the past irritated some homeowners.
The lake also hosted a catch-and-release bass tournament in July. The winning bass weighed in at 5.3 pounds.
Honberger reported on progress toward several other improvements, including buying floats to bolster listing boat docks. Once the lake gets the new floats, officials can rearrange the docks to improve the flow of boats onto the lake – and perhaps create additional rentable boat slips.
Honberger says he’s also working on restriping the parking lot to perhaps create a couple of extra spaces, launching a 6 a.m. beachfront fitness class and bringing in food and drink vendors on weekends.
He has started a regular newsletter and plans a meeting for residents on Aug. 19 at the Silver Creek Golf Club for an update on the changes.
The improvement district was established in 1992 and has been something of an irritant for the board of supervisors for the past year or two, with a group of residents complaining about the management and the impact of the recreational use on the surrounding neighborhood.
The 3,400 property owners pay a property tax assessment that funds the operations of the lake. The supervisors hired Hornberger to run the lake more than a year ago, hoping to ease complaints and increased availability of amenities.
Honberger said, “people are excited to be able to use the lake. We do have our detractors, who haven’t been as vocal of late. Hopefully, we’ll have something to show them by the August meeting.”
