Everything’s going swimmingly at the White Mountains Lake Recreation Improvement District.
Well, except for the toxic algae bloom.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 10:34 am
That’s the gist of the quarterly report administrator Mark Honberger made concerning life at the man-made lake that counts as the main amenity in a housing development on the outskirts of Show Low.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors administers the improvement district but hopes to turn the task over to a board elected by the homeowners sometime this year thanks to a new state law.
The board appointed Honberger a while ago, hoping he could deal with the frequent complaints from the homeowners about management of the lake.
Low water levels and high temperatures before the long-awaited onset of the monsoon this summer caused the water to turn green and then bright blue due to a population explosion of a potentially toxic algae species.
The lake banned swimming and beach bathing, therefore no one was affected. But Hornberg said he and staff worried about clueless pets drinking from the lake. He confirmed the problem with a series of tests – and kept everyone updated on the district’s new Facebook and social media channels.
Ever optimistic, Hornberger noted that social media traffic peaked, with 607 Facebook followers.
The tests showed the existence of two species of cyanobacteria, microcystis and anabaena. Additional tests will determine whether these potentially toxic species are actually releasing anything dangerous. The district will then figure out whether to treat the lake with algae-killing chemicals.
In the meantime, the monsoon has hit and lake levels have risen, potentially reducing the algae concentrations.
Otherwise, Hornberger said everything’s going pretty well.
The lake drew 700 visitors over the July 4th weekend, including 274 on Saturday July 3 alone.
He’s been holding well-attended community meetings, building up the social media communications, working with the irrigation district to keep the lake as full as possible, and even renting kayaks and selling ice cream at the new concession stand.
So really it’s going great except for the algae.
