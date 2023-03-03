The White Mountain Lakes homeowners this week officially gained full control of the recreation improvement district that operates the lake.
After years of effort, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors appointed the first-ever board of directors to manage the lake, which is a treasured amenity and sometime headache for the subdivision on the outskirts of Show Low.
It took years of complaints by residents, passage of a state law and the vote of the supervisors to turn over the keys to the boathouse.
The board reviewed 13 applicants for the five seats on the board and appointed Ashley Dodds, James Derek Scoble, Jason Giangiuli, Kathy Henderson-Essel and Scoot Hurst.
The board no doubt was relieved to hand off responsibility for the management of the artificial lake, which has generated a regular flow of complaints about management, parking, signage, algae blooms and other issues.
The county set up a recreation district to develop and manage the lake when it approved the subdivision. The homeowners pay a fee to cover the cost of running the lake, which gets its water from an irrigation district. Changing water levels, the bloom last summer of a toxic algae and the back and forth between neighborhood factions and the county-hired manager for the lake have repeatedly enlivened Navajo County Supervisor board meetings in the last two years.
Henderson addressed the board, saying, “Thank your for putting your trust in us. I know this has been a long journey. Many times I have not been the most pleasant of people, but I look forward to carrying on for the good of the community.”
Board Chairman Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “Thank you for your level of interest. I know sometimes you didn’t know where the county stood on things – whether friend or foe. Public service is about the opportunity to serve those you represent; it’s not about power or your own will. Sadly, people, when they take office, may not take into consideration things you may not have known. Once you receive all the information, you make the best-informed decision you can, and be quick to acknowledge when you make a mistake and fix it.
"You should all be recognized for your willingness to serve.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.