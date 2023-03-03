Kids on shore

White Mountain Lakes homeowners now have full control over the operation of their lake.

 White Mountain Lakes County Recreation Improvement District

The White Mountain Lakes homeowners this week officially gained full control of the recreation improvement district that operates the lake.

After years of effort, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors appointed the first-ever board of directors to manage the lake, which is a treasured amenity and sometime headache for the subdivision on the outskirts of Show Low.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

