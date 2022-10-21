Things are going swimmingly at the White Mountain Lakes County Recreation Improvement District.
Well, except for the toxic algae.
And the homeowner complaints.
That’s the gist of the reports and comments offered to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors at its last meeting – no doubt ensuring the supervisors are counting the days until they can quit running the lake.
District Administrator Mark Honberger offered an upbeat quarterly report on life at the little lake on the outskirts of Show Low. Hornberger detailed the latest happenings on the lake, from a bloom of a weird, blue toxic algae to the recovering lake level.
Long ago and far away – Navajo County established a recreation district to build and maintain the lake – with the costs covered by homeowners in the surrounding subdivision. In the last legislative session, lawmakers adopted a new law that will make it possible for the county to turn over the district to an independent board elected by the property owners.
But in the meantime, some of those property owners aren’t too happy.
Resident Ashley Dodd had a long list of questions about the proposed rules to govern the district once it’s cut loose from the county.
Another resident said she doesn’t have Facebook and so never knows what’s going on with the lake. “I feel like we need more signage to let the community know what’s happening. The car circle has weeds. The disk golf stuff’s not being used. And it’s not proper – it’s just back and forth. I feel like our money is being wasted. I’ve seen no improvement for the last two years.”
A resident said she was alarmed at the algae bloom. “My grandkids were in the water. Thank goodness they didn’t get sick.”
“We feel like second class citizens,” said another resident. If we get loud enough and squeaky enough, we get a little bit of input. A lot of us have just stopped going to the lake. Our grandchildren went into the lake and we didn’t know why they broke out in a rash. Thankfully, it was a temporary thing and disappeared.”
Honberger’s report painted a different picture, with a steady accumulation of improvements, including the disappearance of the bright blue algae in July, when the water warmed up and lake levels fell. Lab tests showed the algae was potentially toxic – so the lake barred swimming and warned people not to let pets drink from the lake.
“The algae could be harmful if ingested and people could experience skin irritation,” said Honberger. However, the water that wasn’t visibly tinted blue was fine. “You can play in the lake – just don’t play in the algae.”
Honberger said the algae’s probably not new to the lake – it just hasn’t ever bloomed like this.
Heck, blame climate change.
Otherwise, everything’s peachy – with water levels up from the summer low and improvements accumulating, including kayak rentals, repairs to the docs, snacks on sale, community meetings, and an active continually updated website. The number of Facebook followers is up to 655.
Granted, Labor Day visits were low – about 25 to 70 visitors a day. Can probably blame the algae for that. On the other hand, the holiday weekend generated no emergencies and no 911 calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.