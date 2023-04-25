WMNC meadow

The meadow behind the White Mountain Nature Center offers a lush vista of meadowland growth and trees.

 Courtesy of WMNC

LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Nature Center on Woodland Road in Lakeside hosted a blowout celebration of Earth Day on April 22, with everyone from bald eagles to NASA urging the people who wandered in to “invest in our planet.”

The Arizona Science Center presented a meteor showcase, complete with a mobile planetarium; environmentally oriented citizen science projects; a summary of CitSci programs from NASA and a presentation by Dr. Larry Stevens, director of the Arizona-based Stewart Spring Institute. Earth Day this year coincided with the annual Lyrid meteor shower, as earth passes through the tail of a comet.

