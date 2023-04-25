LAKESIDE — The White Mountain Nature Center on Woodland Road in Lakeside hosted a blowout celebration of Earth Day on April 22, with everyone from bald eagles to NASA urging the people who wandered in to “invest in our planet.”
The Arizona Science Center presented a meteor showcase, complete with a mobile planetarium; environmentally oriented citizen science projects; a summary of CitSci programs from NASA and a presentation by Dr. Larry Stevens, director of the Arizona-based Stewart Spring Institute. Earth Day this year coincided with the annual Lyrid meteor shower, as earth passes through the tail of a comet.
The Arizona Science Center also offered exhibits and activities to help people understand the science of tree rings, which can reconstruct climate conditions and date ruins going back for centuries. Kal Mannis, a project director at the Arizona Science Center and a WMNC board member, noted that the “Rosetta Stone” for tree ring science was found near Show Low. The growth rings of such ancient trees vary in width depending on rainfall, and the Show Low tree filled a crucial gap pushing the climate timeline back.
Other exhibits focused on watersheds and rainfall. The exhibits allowed people to explore such things as rising seas, remote satellite sensing of temperatures and sustainability through art.
The group citizen science projects are using NASA's GLOBE Observer, an app which gives volunteers in GLOBE countries a way to collect data to track changes in the environment in support of Earth system science research, and interpret NASA's and other data.
Visitors even took a tour of the inner solar system in the Digitarium, a 25-foot wide mobile planetarium which was on site.
The activities continued into the evening, with a special presentation by Balinda Strosnider and John Glitsos called "Starry Starry Nights," focusing on how to explore the night sky from your patio.
The first Earth Day was the brainchild of Wisconsin’s Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a staunch environmentalist, and was celebrated in 1970. Nelson hired a Harvard grad student to help him organize it, and it has since become an annual event that is celebrated around the world on April 22 in more than 193 countries.
The local celebrations come at the end of a wet winter finally mitigating Arizona’s epic, two-decade drought. Lake Mead and Lake Powell had each declined to about 25% of their capacity before the growing runoff from the Rocky Mountains came to the rescue. Forecasters now say the two giant reservoirs will likely get 177% of their normal runoff, after years of drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.