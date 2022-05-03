SHOW LOW — The White Mountain SAFE House hosted a highly successful fundraising dinner on April 23 at the Elks Lodge.
The evening’s theme was Breaking the Silence, and the mood was set in action with a lively balloon auction. Patrons purchased balloons for $20 a pop, knowing that each one contained a donated service worth $25 to $50, with one grand prize balloon that held a $100 gift certificate. Proceeds from the balloon auction reached $780.
The SAFE House annual fundraising event was accomplished through the collective support of sponsors, donors, board members, staff, volunteers and patrons who attended and participated in various auction events throughout the evening.
Diamond sponsor Matyas Investments purchased a table for 10 and was also the chief presenter of the event. There were over a dozen additional table sponsors at the platinum, gold and silver levels, bringing the total table sponsorships to $22,850.
A proponent of “shopping local in this community,” SAFE House Director Becky Shumway added, “These sponsors’ businesses are the ones I would go to first.”
On the day of the event, Shumway was thankful for Dawn Hall of The Morning Rose, Carole Owens and others who created the decorations and ambiance, as well as Elks Club Manager Ken Patterson and his staff and volunteers who prepared and served dinner to the attendees.
For over 30 years, the White Mountain SAFE House has relied on grants and donations to provide safe shelter to parents and children subjected to domestic abuse. In late 2017 ChangePoint Integrated Health stepped in as an adjunct for financial assistance. In just the past four years, the SAFE House has provided over 8,000 bed nights to 350 survivors — 185 women, five men, 76 little girls and 84 little boys.
Three courageous domestic abuse survivors from SAFE House were honored as guest speakers at this year’s fundraising dinner: Amber Blaase, Patrice Ulibarri and Brandi Petersen.
As one speaker noted, “It’s hard to get in front of people and tell about the worst part of your life.”
Despite somber moments, each of their stories was unique, as well as inspiring to learn of the obstacles each had overcome.
The audience also learned that not all domestic abuse is physical. There are more quiet forms, such as emotional abuse, narcissistic abuse, degradation and gaslighting in an attempt to gain power and control over the victim.
Master of Ceremonies Brandon Todd, known for his Sunday radio program “The Way,” kept the focus and energy moving throughout the event in conjunction with music provided by DJ Doc Skinner. At one point during the evening Todd and Skinner had the audience singing the chorus to “Sweet Caroline,” and diamond sponsor Sam Matyas surprised everyone when he announced, “I know that song!” and took the mic and continued to lead the crowd in song.
Perhaps the most notable individual during the festivities was professional auctioneer Dan Turley. His perpetual vitality and expertise propelled excitement and applause throughout the dessert auction, as well as the ensuing live auction.
With assistance from his wife, Evvie, ChangePoint Finance Director Paulette Davis and others, Turley swiftly moved the audience through 18 stunning desserts, often commanding over $1,000 per item, with the highest dessert bid reaching $2,000. In all, the dessert auction raised $12,025.
Without skipping a beat, Turley moved through over 15 live-auction items, which brought the highest category income of $24,875. While the dessert and live auctions were going on in the forefront, 30 silent-auction items were collecting written bids, and 50/50 raffle tickets were being sold. Proceeds from the silent auction totaled $2,910, and the 50/50 raffle earned $700.
Turley closed the event by noting, “There is a special gem here in the White Mountains, and that is the generosity.”
It was an exhilarating evening, and patrons and promoters alike were undeniably pleased with the outcome.
