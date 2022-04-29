Until the spring of 2020 there were three things you could count on during a White Mountain May — the wind, a snowstorm and the annual White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Pony Express Ride.
Finally, after a two-year hiatus for COVID-19, the Golden Jubilee Pony Express Ride will take place from May 11-13.
The first re-enactment ride took place in 1971 and ran for 49 consecutive years. This year’s ride will be the 50th annual with an asterisk.
The posse will reverse course this year, and for the first time ever riders will bring the mail from Globe to Pinetop.
The White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse itself was organized in 1957 in McNary with 22 charter members.
Archie Penrod was first captain, Lido Harvey, a White Mountain Apache, joined the group as an interpreter and local postmaster Norman Massey was one of the first posse members too.
Massey, who was the grandfather of Darbi’s Cafe owner Darbi, also penned a poem about the posse. That poem is on display at the Lakeside post office.
Mark Sterling, trail boss of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, explained the organization’s structure.
“We keep an active roster of 50 members and around 40 inactive or retired members,” Sterling said. “White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse is comprised of highly trained volunteers that specialize in search-and-rescue, a mounted division, foot patrol, snowmobiles and ATVs, medical units and a fully equipped kitchen.”
The bylaws limit membership to 50 outstanding members who must conduct themselves in a manner befitting the posse’s mission. The posse has participated in search-and-rescue missions, law enforcement and other activities throughout Arizona.
They are called to duty at the request and direction of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Other than member dues, the posse’s only source of revenue is the annual barbecue.
“The White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse barbecue is always the second Saturday in August. This year that is the 13th and it will be held at the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s,” Sterling said. “We missed the barbecue in 2020 but we were back last year.”
The White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Pony Express Ride started with that 1971 ride and continued uninterrupted until 2020.
The Pony Express ride itself has been a part of the Old West’s lore since April 1860, but it had a relatively short life as the service ended in October 1861. It completed deliveries between Missouri and California.
The Pony Expressman rode an average of 75 to 100 miles a day, switching mounts every 10 to 15 miles. Today’s Pony Express riders relay to the next rider in 1-mile intervals.
This year’s ride will have about 20 active riders on the same number of mounts. The ride will average more than 40 miles per the three days day.
The event will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday May 11 after swearing in of the riders in Globe, who will then leave from the post office through town and will come out on State Route 77 near the last Circle K store leaving Globe toward San Carlos. The ride will continue for another 140 miles to Pinetop.
At about 3 p.m. on Friday May 13, White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Pony Express riders and support will be back in Pinetop. They will hold a parade starting at the last Circle K store by the Pinetop Fire Station and will ride as a team to Charlie Clark’s. They would appreciate any greetings or support as they ride in.
The two-story building behind Charlie Clark’s was the original Pinetop post office.
“We thought this year we would flip the script and ride from Globe to Pinetop,” Sterling said. “Normally, we would start on the Mountain and then ride down to Globe.”
If people would like to send mail to be carried by the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Pony Express riders, they can place the mail in the clearly marked boxes at the post offices in Show Low, Lakeside and Pinetop or at any of the elementary schools in Show Low and Pinetop.
A document provided to by Sterling chronicled the average expected consumption on the 2005 WMSP Pony Express ride.
• Pounds of green chile, 30
• Pots of coffee, 75
• Eggs, 15 dozen
• Gallons of suds by M. and M., 2
• Pounds of ice, 200
• Cans of beer, many
• Meat and potatoes, lots
• Amount of crow eaten, countless.
To donate to the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse or to obtain more information, call 928-521-2955.
Wiley Acheson is currently in corporate key accounts and has worked in many roles at White Mountain Publishing, including general manager. He started with the company in November 2001.
