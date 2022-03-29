Must be something in the water.
But it sure seems like the White Mountains produces a lot of champions.
At least, local high schools have produced enough champions to keep the Navajo County Board of Supervisors busy heaping praise on them.
Take wrestling.
Wow.
At a recent meeting, the board honored a remarkable family of wrestlers from Mogollon High School.
State wrestling Champions this year included Cael Porter (150 pounds), Malaki Porter (165 pounds) and Fisher Porter (190 pounds) – all from Mogollon High School.
Previously, the board recognized Division 3 wrestling champion Terrell Kinlicheenie from Snowflake and the Alchesay girls basketball team that won the Class 3A championship.
The board asked each of the winning athletes for tips on life. After all – the election’s right around the corner. Couldn’t hurt to get some ideas.
Kinlicheenie has a secret weapon – he’s the Take-down King. In wrestling, you get points for taking an opponent down into a position that gives you control.
Kinlicheenie set a state record for takedowns in the course of amassing a 53-1 season record. He got so good at the move that he would take down an opponent and let him escape, just so he could take him down again.
“One of my favorite moves – it’s not a very nice move,” Kinlicheenie told the supervisors. “You grab their head and snap them down to the mat. That’s how I got my takedown record.”
He set out to beat his uncle’s record of 170 takedowns. He kind of overdid it. Kinlicheenie managed to make 415 takedowns this season, beating the state record of 300.
“The thing I learned,” said the Takedown King, “is that you’ve got to put in what you want out. Wrestling will teach you a lot of discipline – like making weight. Maybe there are other people faster, smarter, stronger – but if you stay disciplined, you can be the best at what you do.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting – a Snowflake assistant football coach and avid sports fan – observed, “that’s just a tremendous number of takedowns. Sometimes you could see the opponent knew what was coming. Terrell would take them down and then stand back up. Then take him down again. The wrestlers that didn’t know any better figured they were in the match – but by the second period, they were pretty demoralized.”
The Porter brothers had a similarly demoralizing effect on their opponents.
Cael amassed a record of 45-0 and won the state championship for the third time in his weight class.
“The biggest thing I learned is when you sacrifice, you get something out of it – even if it means running sprints in the hallway,” said Cael.
Malaki’s record came to 42-1 and he won the top title for the second time.
“It’s a tough sport,” said Malaki. It’s all in your consciousness – the pressure, the stress. My first year I wasn’t very good. I struggled. It’s hard, but it’s worth it.”
Fisher’s record rose to 49-1 and also produced a championship berth.
“I learned from the losses and learned from the hard things. I lost to a lot of kids I shouldn’t have lost to. It’s the confidence and mental ability in your life. If you see yourself as you really are and not look at others as better than you (that) kind of just helped me with my life. Changed my outlook on who I am and what I do.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore commented, “wrestling’s a unique sport. You can’t blame anyone but yourself. But you’re also not going to be successful without a coach. Thanks for representing your community they way you do. And good luck in (the) baseball (season).
“I love being able to recognize the young people in our community. I’m just so impressed with our young people.”
