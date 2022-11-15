School districts in the White Mountains did pretty well on the state’s 2021-22 district grading system, maintaining roughly the same grades as before the pandemic despite the national drop in test scores.
However, the school grades for Apache and Navajo counties reflected the overwhelming link between community wealth and education and the grade the local schools get. The trend was clear on the reservation schools and in unincorporated areas, where far fewer parents have gone to college, family incomes are low and child poverty’s far more common.
The state skipped issuing school grades last year due to the disruptions of the pandemic, with months spent in distance learning, the loss of daily contacts with teachers and friend and the traumas facing many families.
Nationally and statewide, test scores dropped at the end of the 2021-22 school year, especially in math.
Most of the school districts in the White Mountains got A’s and B’s in the latest ratings.
Many of the schools on reservations got D’s and C’s. In part, that reflects the severe disruptions of the pandemic on reservations – with high initial infection and death rates and usually fragmented and inconsistent resources and internet for the periods when students shifted abruptly to online learning.
The school grades were based mostly on test scores – with extra points for test score improvements over the course of the year and improving scores for English Language Learners and other subgroups. The report cards also include measurements like the high school graduation rate and whether students are ready to move to the next level – like going from elementary school to middle school and then onto high school.
The A-rated schools in the White Mountains included Alpine Elementary, St. Johns Elementary, Round Valley Elementary, Linden Elementary, Snowflake Junior High and Snowflake High School.
The D-rated schools included Concho Elementary, McNary Elementary, Canyon Day Elementary r and Alchesay High in Whiteriver.
Supporters of the test-score-dependent grading system maintain that it gives parents a rough idea on how the schools are doing from one year to the next. The scores do offer some credit for making progress in the course of the year – but across the state most of the A schools are in wealthy communities and most the D and F schools are in low-income communities, often with large minority populations.
The state last year did adopt a formula to provide an extra $150 per student for school struggling school district. In some Valley districts where districts like Buckeye dramatically increased grades for many schools, administrators credited the extra money and a variety of interventions – from tutoring struggling students to more training for teachers whose students had low scores.
The state has also threatened to take over schools that get D’s and F’s several years in a row. Studies nationally have shown such state takeovers don’t often produce big gains in test scores.
Advocates for the grading system also argue that parents need to know when schools are failing so they can take advantage of the state’s support for school choice – including publicly funded charter schools as well as taxpayer provided vouchers to attend private schools that average about $7,000 per student.
However, Apache and Navajo counties only have a couple of charter schools and few private schools as an alternative to the public district schools. The few charters in the region generally didn’t fare much differently from the district schools in their area. Out of the three charter schools in the two counties, one got a B, one a C and one a D.
The just-released letter grades are preliminary. The districts can appeal their scores in the next month, with the grades not becoming final until sometime in December.
