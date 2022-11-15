School districts in the White Mountains did pretty well on the state’s 2021-22 district grading system, maintaining roughly the same grades as before the pandemic despite the national drop in test scores.

However, the school grades for Apache and Navajo counties reflected the overwhelming link between community wealth and education and the grade the local schools get. The trend was clear on the reservation schools and in unincorporated areas, where far fewer parents have gone to college, family incomes are low and child poverty’s far more common.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.