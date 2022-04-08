District 7 primary features a knock-down drag-out fight pitting incumbent lawmakers against one another
The Republican battle in state legislative District 7 promises to be a sprawling, high stakes affair – with incumbent lawmakers in the redrawn district that includes both Rim Country and the White Mountains duking it out for the nomination.
In the Aug. 2 primary, Incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers will square off against incumbent Sen. Kelly Townsend who found her Apache Junction home relocated into District 7 by redistricting.
Meanwhile in the House race, incumbent Rep. Brenda Barton will have to contend with two incumbent Republican lawmakers moved into the district by the new boundaries. That includes David Cook of Globe and John Fillmore of Apache Junction. In addition, minister David Marshall also made it onto the ballot.
Democrat Kyle Nitschke, co-chair of the Progressive Council of the Arizona Democratic Party, is the only candidate for the senate seat on the Democratic side. No Democrats bothered to seek the nomination for either of the two House seats up for grabs.
The dearth of Democrats seeking the nomination reflects the heavy Republican advantage in the realigned district – which includes part of Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Camp Verde, Rim Country, the White Mountains and a swath of eastern Arizona wrapping all the way down into Apache Junction.
This week marked the deadline for turning in signatures and so gives the first official lineup in state, federal and state legislative offices. Signature challenges could still knock some of the candidates off the ballot.
However, the lists of candidates underscored the way in which redistricting has created more safe legislative seats – with lopsided advantages in most districts for one party or the other. The lack of competitive districts is reflected in the line-up of candidates throughout the state. Like District 7, many districts have a long list of candidates for one party’s primary – and few or none on the opposing side. Only a couple of districts drew a lot of candidates from both parties – which is odd in a “purple” state with voters almost evenly split between Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
So here’s a rundown on the state Legislative District candidates who will appear on the ballot.
District 7 Senate (Republican)
Wendy Rogers: The incumbent lawmaker is a retired Air Force Lt. Col, pilot, businesswoman, former substitute teacher and real-estate instructor. She has spurred repeated controversy since her election two years ago, including drawing a censure vote by her Republican colleagues for social media posts that seemed to threaten violence directed at political opponents. She insists the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud, despite the lack of evidence, spoken before white supremacist groups and is a member of Oath Keepers, a militia that participated in the Jan. 6 riots in the capitol. She has raised huge sums of money from a national mailing list and heads into the election with an enormous financial advantage. Her candidate’s statement on the Secretary of State website says her top issues are building a wall on the border, ending sanctuary cities, defunding planned parenthood, taking care of veterans while rebuilding the military.
Kelly Townsend: The incumbent state lawmaker has also supported claims that the 2020 election was marked by widespread fraud, although neither court cases nor a senate audit of the Maricopa County vote has produced any supporting evidence. Townsend, along with Rogers, has played a lead role in introducing bills to change elections law. Her statement indicated she will support policies to increase jobs, strengthen education, cut taxes, protect 2nd Amendment rights, protect the unborn, fight for border security, protect family values, “clean up” the Department of Child Safety and fight federal overreach. She said she fought to block ObamaCare’s expansion of health care coverage and opposed federal Common Core academic standards for K-12 schools. “I want a smaller and more responsive government, greater liberty, a fiscally responsible state, a strong economy, respect for the rule of law, and stronger families.”
District 7 Senate (Democratic)
Kyle Nitschke: A grassroots Democratic activist, Nitschke got into politics by registering and organizing voters on the Northern Arizona University campus, which boosted turnout by students in 2018 by 300%. The son of a teacher, he has made lack of state support for education a centerpiece of his campaign. He’s an organizing director of the Arizona Students Association and on the Arizona Democratic Party state committee. He’s running as a clean elections candidate, which means he can get state matching funds but accepts a limit on total contributions.
District 7 House Seats (vote for two)
Republican:
Brenda Barton (R-Payson): The longtime lawmaker sat out two years due to the state’s term limits law, but got re-elected in 2020. She has served as chair of the Land, Agriculture, Rural Affairs Committee, vice chair of the Natural Resources Committee and chaired the rural caucus. Her family has lived in rural Arizona for five generations. She worked for the Safford for 20 years in accounting before retiring in 2009. She first got politically engaged during the “Sagebrush rebellion,” a group critical of Federal control of western lands. Her statement on file with the secretary of state said, the district “needs a strong advocate at the legislature where our concerns as rural Arizonans are easily lost in the shuffle. I will continue to defend our constitutional rights, our state sovereignty, and traditional family values.”
John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction): A veteran, businessman and entrepreneur, Fillmore has taken a leading role in introducing legislation that he maintains will reduce the possibility of voter fraud. That includes a bill to all but eliminate mail-in, early voting, ban the use of voting machines and require the hand-counting of all the ballots on election day. His statement said, I support securing our borders and amnesty is not the answer. We need to secure the border and do it now. Employers need an easy way to verify legal status. Arizona must stop spending our limited resources providing health and education benefits to illegal immigrants. Our teachers just received a 20% raise without any accountability for the failing AZ Merit/AIMS test scores. Our colleges are bankrupting our children before they even get to the workforce.”
David Cook (R-Globe): The Globe rancher says he’s campaigning as a strong advocate for rural Arizona. He said he seeks to protect taxpayers, increase school funding and teacher pay and improve transportation and water infrastructure. He’s “100%” pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment and pro-family values. Cook in 2019 got a one-day jail sentence for drunk driving and reaped additional negative coverage when it turned out he told the police officer he was “making a mistake” in pulling him over – and handed the officer his House identification card rather than his driver’s license. Cook in his statement on the secretary of state website noted that he would fight for rural Arizona. “As the only rancher in the legislature, I’m involved in lots of issues dealing with the ranching, agriculture, and farming communities in our state. I have a pro-Constitution, pro-family values, and pro-taxpayer voting record because I know that preserving and expanding freedom is my most solemn responsibility… And I continue to fight to ensure we get our share of funding for projects like the Tonto Bridge, often over the objections of Maricopa County legislators. There are too many politicians at the State Capitol and not enough of us regular folks who do the jobs that make Arizona work.”
David Marshall: The pastor of Snowflake Calvary Church, Marshall is a former police officer and Air Force veteran. He also supports the claim that the election was stolen – and also in one Payson appearance urged parents to pull children out of public district schools, where he said they’re subject to brainwashing. He’s an outspoken critic of the COVID vaccines, suggested President Joe Biden hopes to start a race war as well as taking a host of other eye-catching positions. After a career in the air force, he retired and became a police officer – working in that narcotics and gang divisions. He moved to Snowflake in 1999 where he and his wife started a safe house for battered women and a Christ-centered ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.