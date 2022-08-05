The Arizona House race in the redrawn District 7 turned into a Republican Party nail-biter.
Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, captured the top spot with 38% of the vote, securing one of the two open seats.
Snowflake Low minster David Marshall as of Wednesday had a wafer-thin lead, with 31.59% of the vote.
Rep. John Fillmore stood in third place, with most of the ballots counted but not all.
As of Wednesday with about 97% of the vote counted, Cook had 15,301 votes, Marshall 12,590 and Fillmore 11,960.
No Democrats bothered to run in the sprawling district due to its lopsided Republican registration advantage. The redrawn District 7 includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties – plus a chunk of Coconino, Yavapai, Greenlee and Pinal counties.
The two top vote getters from the Republican primary will therefore win the seats, replacing retiring Rep. Brenda Barton, R-Payson, and Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake. Blackman served two terms then quit to seek the Republican nomination in Congressional District 2, where the preliminary results show him losing to former Navy SEAL and businessman Eli Crane.
Cook is a Globe rancher who was moved out of his District 8 seat by redistricting. He came to Arizona in 1985, graduated from Miami High School and attended Arizona State University, where he earned a certificate in public management. He worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections for 12 years and in 2000 he and his wife founded DC Cattle Co.
He has stressed rural economies, action to reduce wildfire risk and other issues. He also proved something of a maverick in an often-lock-step Legislature. For instance, in 2021 he sided with Democrats to support House Bill 2900, which would have slashed state revenues by adopting a 2.5% flat tax, with almost all the benefits going to higher-income taxpayers.
Cook also endured some personal problems and bad publicity after a couple of incidents. In 2018, he was arrested in Mesa for driving under the influence. He reportedly told the officer “do you know what you’re doing, son? You’re making a mistake.” He ultimately agreed to a plea bargain that included a day in jail, a fine, five years of probation and a 16-hour, online DUI course.
Marshall will most likely win the second seat, although as of Wednesday he had only a 630-vote margin over Fillmore.
Marshall has lived in Snowflake for 22 years, where he’s pastor of the Calvary Chapel church. He also operated a safe house for battered women for seven years as a “Christ-centered ministry.” He served in the U.S. Air Force and then in California with the Santa Ana Police Department, including a stint in the Narcotics and Gang Suppression details. He retired from the police force in 1996.
His website stressed protecting gun rights, religious liberty, election integrity and border security. He said he believes that life starts at conception and considers any form of abortion murder.
During an appearance in Payson, he said schools are effectively brainwashing children – and suggested parents should pull their children from public schools in favor of home schooling or private schools. He was also critical of government actions during the pandemic, including vaccine and mask mandates, school closures and other measures.
On his website Marshall said, “I believe that life starts at conception and that all human life is created equal regardless of size, or level of development. I believe that taking the life of an unborn child is murder. We must do everything we can to stop human trafficking of all kinds. From the un-born to the elderly-all life matters!” And about family he says: “God ordained the family unit from the beginning of creation. Healthy families are the bedrock of a healthy society. Schools forcing children to participate in the new “woke” cultural fads of the day, against parental wishes, cannot be tolerated. I support common sense legislation that keeps the parents firmly in charge of what their children are taught in our schools.”
The odd man out in the vote count as of Tuesday was Fillmore, who was also moved into the new District 7 as a result of redistricting.
Fillmore has served two stints in the state House.
Prior to his second election to the House in 2018, he ran a chain of stores called the Weather Shack. He also owns and develops property in California and elsewhere.
Plainspoken, blunt and independent, he is critical of Cook and supported Marshall in the primary.
Fillmore’s a staunch conservative with a penchant for controversy.
He sponsored one of the toughest election reform bills this year, seeking to outlaw mail-in balloting and vote counting by machines and sharp limits voting centers. He wanted to allow only election-day hand-counting of ballots cast in person. His bill would also have allowed the Legislature to overturn election results.
Fillmore has also been a staunch advocate for vocational education, maintaining that the state should support training programs, internships and apprenticeships for students who don’t want to go to college – but are seeking a good career. He has also criticized public schools for “sexualization and woke indoctrination rather than reading, writing, critical thinking” and math.
Born in rural Idaho and raised with six siblings in southern Utah, he got his first job delivering newspapers at the age of 11. He served three years in the Army during the Vietnam War.
