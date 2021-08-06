As we get older, we may have noticed that it seems to get harder and harder for us to get a good solid night’s sleep like we used to when we were much younger. This is especially true for seniors as we enter our so-called golden years. Many things can contribute to this nagging and very unhealthy problem. Such factors as a stressful dilemma or problem that we just can’t stop thinking about, even into our sleep, a medical condition that gives us chronic pain, not only throughout the day, but through the night as well, certain respiratory diseases that make it hard to breathe as we sleep, and many others.
A lot of us seem to experience a sort of fragmented sleep, when you keep looking at the clock every couple of hours, never getting that full seven to eight hours of solid straight sleep that we ready need. So, in turn, we end up taking that mid-afternoon nap. While taking a nap occasionally is not a bad thing, when it becomes a habit, or even a necessity, it can become detrimental to that good night’s sleep.
So, what can be done you ask? Well first off, consult with your medical practitioner to determine if it really is a medical condition that may be treated. He or she may also prescribe a medication to help you sleep. Though this may be necessary at times, I instead find taking a more holistic approach can be the healthier alternative in the long term. We need this approach to be in the form of healthy changes in our waking hours, that can in fact help you get that restful night’s sleep that you need so badly. Of course, still with the approval of your physician. Let’s look now at two main ways to combat those sleepless nights.
Exercise: Yes, you knew I would recommend this one as our first way to combat those sleepless night. Exercise can be one of the best things you can possibly do to get rid of that extra untapped energy we have from our daily meals, stress, and other factors out of our system. And it can also increase bone density, improve cardiorespiratory capacity, improve balance, and countless other benefits. Just make sure that you are doing it safely, preferably with a qualified fitness professional to guide you in the proper exercises for your specific needs and possible limitations. Just make sure that you don’t exercise too close to bedtime, usually for most, exercising is best first thing in the morning or mid-day. You may want to look at your diet as well, which also goes hand in hand with exercise. Many foods tend to disagree with our systems as we age, and sometimes we just don’t’ realize it.
Meditation: I know, here we go with that new age sounding thing you may have heard of before. But meditation can take many forms, not just sitting in a darkened room reciting Tibetan mantras. Instead, for you, meditation can take the form of sitting in your favorite easy chair or lying in bed listening to soothing music. It can also take the form of reading a book that you’re interested in just before retiring for the night. Whatever you do, make sure the book is not a subject that will excite your emotions too much before you sleep. Many other ways of what we call meditation are out there, you just have to find what’s best for you.
So, try these first two ways, as well as the countless other ways that are out there of combating those sleepless nights in a more holistic way, and get that good healthy night’s sleep that you need so much. And as always, consult your medical practitioner prior to starting any new exercise or nutritional regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
