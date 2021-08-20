It is time to sign up for next year’s 4-H clubs and Arizona 4-H has decided to waive the sign up fees for the 2021-2022 season! This is the perfect time and place for our children to experience all that 4-H has to offer.
The purpose of 4-H according to the 4-H Foundation is to “give ALL youth equal access to opportunity. 4-H provides youth with community, mentors, and learning opportunities to develop the skills they need to create positive change in their lives and communities.”
Cooperative Extension – a group of more than 100 land grant, public universities located in every state throughout the nation, brings 4-H to youth in our local communities. For over 100 years, youth of all beliefs and backgrounds have participated in 4-H, gaining life experiences through learning by doing.
4-H believes in:
• Developing young people who are empowered, confident, hard-working, determined, responsible and compassionate – seeing a world beyond themselves so that they have the life-long skills to succeed in college and career,
• Ensuring access and equity for all,
• The power of America’s leading public universities,
• The practice of positive youth development by creating positive learning experiences,
• Caring and trusted adult mentors who cultivate positive relationships with youth,
• Creating safe, diverse and inclusive environments
• Meeting young people wherever they are.
• In 4-H programs, where youth and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.
• 4-H’s reach and depth is unmatched, reaching youth in every corner of America – from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities, youth experience 4-H through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4-H camps. Our network of 500,000 volunteers and 3500 4-H professionals provides caring and supportive mentoring to all 6 million 4-H’ers, helping them grow into true leaders today and in life.
So join famous 4-H alumni like former first lady Rosalynn Carter, singers Trisha Yearwood and Dolly Parton, former NFL player Archie Manning, chef Carla Hall and the Garfield cartoon’s creator Jim Davis, who were all members of 4-H in their youth.
“The 10 years I spent in 4-H were important to me,” said Davis, “anyone who does not have a good work ethic before joining 4-H certainly does afterwards.”
Apache County 4-H contact Lori Jarmillo 928-337-2267
Navajo County 4-H contact Beverly Goodnight 928-524-6271
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.