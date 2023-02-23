snowfall prediction 2-23-23
Snow will continue Thursday through Friday morning for most of the High Country, becoming heavy this afternoon. Gusty winds will also persist, continuing dangerous travel conditions. Snow loading could be a concern in some areas.

 National Weather Service

A energetic, displaced jet stream continues to send huge winter storms howling across the United States.

The storm hit Rim Country and the White Mountains on Tuesday night and continued through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported winds up to 70 miles an hour in Apache County, 48 miles an hour in Payson and 59 mph in Show Low.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

