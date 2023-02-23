A energetic, displaced jet stream continues to send huge winter storms howling across the United States.
The storm hit Rim Country and the White Mountains on Tuesday night and continued through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported winds up to 70 miles an hour in Apache County, 48 miles an hour in Payson and 59 mph in Show Low.
Trees toppled onto houses, roofs came loose, and white-out conditions closed highways as the winds swept through Arizona. The highest recorded wind gusts rose to 88 mph at Sunset Point on Highway 17.
Snow followed on the heels of the wind. The forecast predicted Payson would get 2-6 inches, Show Low 4-6 inches, Flagstaff 12 to 18 inches and mountaintops like Snow Bowl in Flagstaff and Sunrise in the White Mountains up to 24 inches.
On Wednesday, the Sunrise Ski Resort near Show Low reported 8 inches of fresh snow overnight – with a base of 84 inches.
The resulting storm toppled trees onto houses in Payson and across northern Arizona.
“A tree fell on our house,” said Kathleen Kelly, who spent Wednesday night in a hotel with the insurance company on speed dial. “When the fire department came, they told me this is happening all over town.”
J. Hugh Grace posted a picture on Facebook of the tree that fell across his driveway. “I woke up this morning to half a tree in my yard. It narrowly missed my truck, which is good, but I need to get out today and head to the valley for Chemo, which can’t be rescheduled.”
Fortunately, a tree-removal service responded quickly to his call. “Tree Crafters came out at very short notice and cleared up the mess without charging me a huge amount of money. Great guys – they’re really doing a nice, neat job.”
Randy Roberson awoke early in Tonto Basin to take a picture of the flooding on Tonto Creek. The Gila County Sheriff’s department posted a car at the crossing, to prevent further tragedies from people trying to cross as the floodwaters rose.
Roberson is now working on international disaster relief efforts, so he’s trying to get the word out there, urging people to treat such storms with respect. “I’ve seen way too much disaster. Any little thing I can do to lessen disaster or dumb move ramifications, I’m called to do.”
The driving force behind the storm remains a supercharged, wayward jet stream, which has been blasting the west with a succession of winter storms since December.
Climate scientists maintain that the rise in global temperatures has pumped more energy – and moisture – into the atmosphere. This has shifted the jet stream south. The jet stream has picked up warm, moist air from the warmer Pacific out by Hawaii, mixed it with frigid air moving south from the North Pole and slammed it into the western United States.
This is setting snowfall records in California, Flagstaff and other locations across the west. The steady warming trend has made the weather more unpredictable and extreme, with both more droughts and more floods. Overall, the rising temperatures put more energy into the atmosphere and evaporate more moisture from the ocean, supercharging the patterns of floods, heat waves, droughts, megafires and winter storms. The arctic is on average warming four times faster than the globe as a whole. This decreases the temperature difference between the poles and the equator, which is the main factor in driving the jet stream. This stream of east-west wind that blows constantly at roughly 275 miles an hour seven miles above the Earth's surface has loops and whorls which drive the weather on the ground.
The winter storm affected most of the country, dumping record snowfall on the Sierra Nevadas, cancelling more than 1,000 airline flights across the country and prompting the Los Angeles Weather Service office to issue the first blizzard weather warnings in memory for the mountains east of the city. Some 2 million Americans faced blizzard warnings – even as a big chunk of the south and east basked in spring-like conditions – with temperatures 40 degrees above normal in some areas of the mid-Atlantic.
In Arizona, the Weather Service predicted 4-10 inches of snow above 5,000 feet Wednesday and Thursday and about 2 inches between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. The Valley got a modest amount of rain, less than half an inch.
The forecast called for a break in the storm Friday and maybe Saturday, but then forecast a chance for another strong storm this weekend.
The weather service travel advisories lasted throughout the week, especially in the high country. Flagstaff now appears poised to break its snowfall record of 71 inches set in 2019.
“Historically, this snow is starting to become very significant,” said chief Flagstaff meteorologist Brian Klimowski. “It’s a highly impactful event.”
