Coronado Generating Station

The Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns was one of three coal-fired power plants in eastern Arizona that had emissions restrictions imposed by the EPA. A federal court upheld the EPA action.

 Cronkite News/James R Eastwood

PHOENIX — As much as two thirds of North America could face shortages of electricity this summer in the event of severe and protracted heat, according to the regulator in charge of setting and enforcing standards for the electric grid. 

“Increased, rapid deployment of wind, solar and batteries have made a positive impact,” said Mark Olson, manager of reliability assessments for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, in a news release. “However, generator retirements continue to increase the risks associated with extreme summer temperatures, which factors into potential supply shortages in the western two-thirds of North America if summer temperatures spike.” 

