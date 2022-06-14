PHOENIX – While the calendar says summer starts June 21, the weather forecast for many areas of our state says it’s already here. Through long-term and year-round planning and maintenance, APS is well-prepared to meet the increased need for electricity as temperatures rise and Arizonans turn up the AC. Our crews are reliably making and delivering power to homes and businesses, and we have an adequate supply of energy.
Customers can stay cool and comfortable with simple tips to help save energy and money:
• Shift energy use away from the late afternoon and evening hours (on-peak hours, for those on a time-of-use plan) when electricity is in highest demand and costs more.
• Close curtains and blinds during the day.
• Use fans to feel up to five degrees cooler. Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise. Fans cool people, not rooms, so turn off when you leave.
• Service your air conditioner annually to ensure it operates efficiently, and change your air filters monthly.
• Think 1, 2, 3 and turn your thermostat up a few degrees. For every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3% on cooling costs. (When on vacation, turn it up more.)
• Use a smart thermostat to “set it and forget it”. We offer it free. Just pay shipping and taxes.
• On a time-of-use plan? Try pre-cooling your home during off-peak hours.
• Join APS Cool Rewards (residential) or APS Peak Solutions (business) – programs that reward customers for conserving energy during times when usage is highest.
• Switch to LED lighting. LED bulbs last at least 15 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs and emit 90 percent less heat.
• Limit oven use; when possible, use the microwave, toaster oven or outdoor grill instead.
• Visit aps.com/checkup for information on APS Home Energy Check-up options or to schedule an appointment for an energy assessment of your home.
• Be in the know. Use the APS mobile app and aps.com to monitor and manage your energy use and to learn more energy-saving tips customized to your service plan.
APS is keeping customers connected during the summer months. If you are behind on your bills, we want to help you get caught up. Residential service disconnections for non-payment are suspended and late fees waived through Oct. 15, 2022. Customers will continue to receive monthly bills and remain responsible for making timely payments. We offer flexible payment arrangements for customers who need more time to pay.
Bill assistance programs available to qualified customers include:
• Energy Support programs: Limited-income customers receive a bill discount each month — 25% for APS Energy Support and 35% for Energy Support with Medical.
• Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Community Action Programs and other designated local providers offer federal programs to assist with energy bills.
• APS Crisis Bill Assistance: Up to $800 annually is available to help qualified limited-income customers with their APS bills if they are experiencing unexpected financial hardship such as a high medical bill or loss of a job.
• Project SHARE: The Salvation Army administers the Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy program, which provides up to $300 annually in emergency energy bill assistance to those facing severe financial hardship.
Customers can connect to additional programs, including rent and utility bill assistance, based on where they live through 211 Arizona.
To help our state’s most vulnerable populations, APS is partnering with local organizations to provide heat-relief assistance:
• Emergency Shelter & Eviction-Protection Program – In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, APS will help ensure families have a place to seek shelter either at home through eviction-prevention assistance or at their summer emergency shelter.
• Cooling and Hydration Stations – APS will support the statewide network of The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations with 18 sites throughout Arizona.
• 2-1-1 Arizona Transportation Program — Filling the transportation gap that exists for many when attempting to seek shelter from the heat, Solari, Inc. is partnering with Lyft and APS to provide free rides to the nearest cooling shelter for eligible Arizonans who call 2-1-1 Arizona for assistance.
• Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program — In partnership with Foundation for Senior Living, APS will help address heat-related health hazards for vulnerable households in Maricopa, Yuma and La Paz counties by supporting emergency repair or replacement of air conditioning systems during the hot summer months.
