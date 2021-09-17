The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present its fall concert on at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Blue Ridge High School auditorium performing a wide variety of music, including John William’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Yoda’s Theme,” The Moldau by Smetana, introduction and overture by Ted Vives, an armed forces salute honoring veterans and the first movement of Dittersdorf double bass concerto featuring Noah Edwards.
Edwards, 12, is the son of Clark and Cecelia Edwards. He began his double bass studies at the age of 3 as a Suzuki student. At 6 he performed “Saint-Seans’ L’Elephant” in a bass ensemble at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, Utah. At 9 he was invited to perform the bass Capuzzi concerto in F major with the West Jordan Symphony. He has participated in nine orchestra camps and has been under the direction of several conductors.
, including Ryan Murphy, associate music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, John Pew of the Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra, Denise Willey of the Vivace and Lyceum Youth Orchestras, and Bill Bitter of the Arizona Metropolitan Youth Symphony.
During his seven-plus years of bass playing, his mother has been his practice coach and his father his accompanist. His current teacher is bass professor Christopher Finet at Northern Arizona University. In June, he competed in a solo competition of the International Society of Bassists. He joined the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra in September 2019 soon after relocating from Utah to Holbrook with his family. He is honored to be a featured soloist with WMSO.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth 5-18 and can be purchased at the Show Low and Snowflake/Taylor chambers, PTLS Town Hall, online at wmso.org and at the door. Military and first responders have free admission.
There will also be a raffle drawn at the intermission with various donated items and services from local businesses and a $50 cash prize.
