PHOENIX – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) recently announced the winners of the second annual Get Fit. Don’t Quit! Spotlight Awards, recognizing organizations across Arizona that are inspiring health and wellness in their local communities. BCBSAZ awarded a total of $150,000 – including five $10,000 prizes to organizations across the state, and an all-new $100,000 Get Fit. Don’t Quit! Fitness Center to Kiser Elementary School in Gila Bend.
BCBSAZ and fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld launched the Get Fit. Don’t Quit! program in 2018 to inspire Arizonans to live a healthier lifestyle through fun and engaging videos and tips on being active, eating better and staying motivated. Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ, and Steinfeld announced the winners of the 2020 Spotlight Awards at a ceremony in downtown Phoenix Monday, March 2.
Honorees were selected in six categories, with five winners receiving $10,000 from BCBSAZ to help further their health initiatives. Kiser Elementary School was presented with the $100,000 fitness center that will provide students, faculty and community members with a state-of-the-art exercise facility.
“When we first introduced the Get Fit. Don’t Quit! program, our hope was to inspire Arizonans to live a healthier lifestyle,” said Kehaly. “The Spotlight Award winners represent the type of dedication and commitment to health that inspires us to continue supporting innovative community programs that impact everyone in our state.”
The White Mountain Apache Tribe was honored as Tribal Nation of the Year.
The tribe has engaged in a public health partnership with Johns Hopkins University for more than 40 years, and designed solutions for health disparities that are common among tribal nations. Programs have evolved over the years to focus on the most immediate health concerns of the community. Most recently, they’ve focused on developing a youth sports program that promotes fitness, nutrition and reproductive health among Native youth.
For more information on Get Fit. Don’t Quit!, visit getfitdontquit.com
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.
About “Get Fit.
Don’t Quit!”
BCBSAZ and Jake Steinfeld of Body by Jake teamed up in 2018 to launch Get Fit. Don’t Quit! and empower Arizonans to live a healthier lifestyle through fun, engaging videos and tips on how to be active, eat better, and live well. The program is built around the idea that small steps can lead to a big payoff and teaches people positive changes they can make in their day-to-day lives to support long-term wellness. For more information on the program, visit getfitdontquit.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.