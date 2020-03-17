SOUTHEAST ARIZONA — As the Fort Apache Fuels Crew wraps up their second season of working in partnership with Coronado National Forest to restore landscapes which are part of their ancestral lands, over 500 additional acres of oak and mesquite woodland have been thinned on the Sierra Vista Ranger District in southeastern Arizona. The crew returned to the Forest in December and completed this phase of their thinning in March.
“By reducing hazardous fuels in this area, the crew will improve wildlife habitat and watershed function,” said Coronado National Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry. “They will also reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire, decreasing threats to public and firefighter safety and damage to natural resources.”
Landscape restoration in this area is of prime importance after the 32,000-acre Monument Fire in 2011 damaged homes, roads, recreation sites, watersheds, natural areas and areas of cultural importance.
This project enters another dimension, maintaining timeless connections between the Apache people and this place. Lands now managed by Coronado National Forest were once home to Apache leaders including Geronimo and Cochise. Some crew members tell stories of traveling as children to the area with their grandparents to collect acorns, an important food source. “Our ancestors lived here once before,” said crewmember Jeremy Harlan. “It’s a blessing to come back here, walking where they once walked, where they once lived.”
The lands have been used for generations to collect foods, medicinal plants, materials for basket-making and other traditional uses and for spiritual purposes. Some sites are considered to be sacred to a number of tribes.
That connection adds a special something that can’t quite be described. “We’re having a part in maintaining cultural ties to ancestral lands, and that’s something you really can’t put a value on,” said Coronado National Forest Public Affairs Officer Heidi Schewel.
The partnership is made possible by an Interagency Agreement between the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and Coronado National Forest through the Reserved Treaty Rights Lands (RTRL) Program. RTRL promotes ancestral rights associated with lands outside of tribal jurisdiction. The program enables tribal members to participate in collaborative projects with non-tribal landowners to enhance the health and resiliency of priority tribal natural resources at high risk of wildland fire. The agreement provides for work to be done over a four-year period.
“Our ancestors lived and traveled extensively throughout the RTRL project area,” said Keith Burnette, BIA Western Region Fuels Specialist. “Because of our connection to the landscape, we share an interest in protecting the natural resources that support our way of life and this partnership offers additional opportunities to maintain our relationship with this special place.”
“We continue to be impressed by the dedication and determination of the crew members to implement the Grasslands Restoration Project which consists of thinning overly-dense oak and mesquite woodlands …” said Sierra Vista District Ranger Daisy Kinsey. “We look forward to working together and expanding the program into other areas of the Forest in the coming years. It is an honor to work together on these projects, to maintain the continuity of tribal connections to the land and exemplify shared stewardship on the Coronado National Forest.”
Crew members also participated alongside Coronado National Forest employees in their Tucson Rodeo Parade entry, which consisted of Smokey Bear, a horse-drawn wagon, the fuels crew in their firefighting gear, mounted riders, a pack string, and marching rangers. The phrase “everyone loves wildland firefighters!” rang true as the crew was applauded time and time again, bringing yet another form of appreciation to their work here.
