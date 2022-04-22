On May 16, 1871, John Green, the Commander of Camp Apache, wrote a letter to the Assistant Adjutant General for the Department of Arizona in which he stated that – “Esketaseelas band of Indians broke out yesterday, making an attack on the herd, killing one herder and driving off ten horses and twelve mules. I immediately mounted all the men I could on the few mules and horses left and started Lt. Brodie in pursuit. I also sent Capt. Fuller with some infantry to follow up in order to support Lt. Bodie if possible. Lt. Brodie overtook them about twelve miles from here in the mountains to the Southeast, had a fight and killed two Indians, but their number was too large for his few men (for even a portion of those he had, could not keep up with him) and he was obliged to retire.”
Further on in the letter he wrote that he did not know what the cause of the outbreak was unless the “Camp Grant Affair”, which had happened only a couple of weeks before, had something to do with it. He didn’t know what the Chiefs Peoro and Miguel would do as they were out on their planting grounds but “after the way the others have acted, I can put no faith in any.”
Again on the 18th of May he wrote again that a second attack was made on the cattle herd and Capt. Fuller and his company of Infantry had responded and was able to save all but a few head of cattle.
Finally on the 23rd of May he was able to report that Miguel, the leader of the Carrizo Apache, and Capitan Chiquito, leader of the Cibecue People, had each sent their interpreters in to the post to say that they had just heard of the outbreak and had nothing to do with it. They said that they were still planting their crops and wanted to know if they should come in to the post. Colonel Green sent word that they had better remain in their own country until he heard from department headquarters.
Esketaseela’s Eastern White Mountain people had always had close relations with other Apache groups that lived to the South and East of their home country such as the Aravaipa and some of the Chiricahua. One of his daughters was married to a Chiricahua man known to the soldiers at the post as George. He lived with his wife’s people and was becoming known as a leader among those living along Bonito Creek between Camp Apache and Black River. When the Aravaipa Apaches were attacked and their women and children killed near Camp Grant many of the survivors sought refuge in their country. They brought their anger with them. Their presence and the fact that Esketaseela was getting older and no longer had the influence and stature among the various sub-groups he had previously commanded, particularly among the young men, is the younger men, is the most likely explanation for the attacks carried out on the herds of livestock at Camp Apache. Esketaseela and his people fled the area of the post for the safety of the wilder parts of their country.
While this was happening in the White Mountains the Military in Arizona was just beginning major change. General Stoneman had been relieved from command of the Department of Arizona. He was replaced by Lt. Colonel George Crook of the 23rd Infantry. As commander of the Department of Arizona he was given the brevet rank of Major General. He formally assumed command on June 4th and began to travel across Arizona to Tucson arriving there on June 19th. Along the way he issued orders for 5 troops of the 3rd Cavalry to come from their various posts and meet him there. On July 11, 1871 he left Tucson with 5 troops of cavalry, about 200 men and officers, and 50 local scouts, mostly Mexicans, along with a few Apache mansos and other Native Americans.
They went first to Fort Bowie, in Southeastern Arizona and then turned back North to Camp Grant and on to Camp Apache on a tour of the entire Department that would end at Fort Whipple near Prescott.
Crook arrived at Camp Apache on Aug. 12 and met with local leaders, Miquel, Capitan Chiquito, and Pedro over the next few days.
He requested them to provide scouts to act in conjunction with Army Troops.
At least seventy-five volunteered immediately, forty-four were chosen, one of the first was Miquel. He was listed as being 48 years old. All of the New Scouts were from the Carrizo, Cibecue, and Northfork bands. Esketaseela and his people were not present and were regarded as being hostiles.
Before he left Camp Apache on Aug. 15th Crook had Capt. Guy V. Henry and 3 troops of the 3rd Cavalry plus 22 of the newly enlisted scouts organized. They were to scout the country towards Ft. McDowell fighting any hostiles they might encounter and thoroughly testing the capabilities of the Apache Scouts. They had two fights with “hostiles” near Camp Apache in the first, one man was killed by the scouts and in the second, five were killed and 14 captured. All were members of Esketaseelas band.
Capt. Henry and his command continued on to the West where on Aug. 30 at Cherry Creek they met a group of 200 prospectors under the leadership of Governor Safford.
From him he heard that all Military operations were to be stopped,. Upon reaching McDowell he found that President Grant had sent Vincent Colyer to Arizona and New Mexico with the authority to make peace and create reservations for all of the Indians in the Territory. Capt. Henry returned to Camp Apache where all of the Apache scouts were discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.