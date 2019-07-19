WMAT Game & Fish named Recovery Champions

This past spring Cynthia Dale and her team with the White Mountain Apache Sensitive Species Program were named as a Southwest Region 2018 Recovery Champions. This is the first tribal program and the first with a woman manager, to be presented this award.
Cynthia Dale is the Sensitive Species Coordinator with the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Arizona. She and her team have been instrumental in dealing with all federally endangered, threatened and tribally sensitive species on the White Mountains Apache Indian Reservation, and have worked tirelessly on Mexican Gray Wolf conservation. The tribe has been proactive in this management under a Statement of Relationship and a Cooperative Agreement and is a vital partner to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in protecting and recovering species.
