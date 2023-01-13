The next White Mountain Business Owner's Roundtable Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Buffalo Bill's Tavern & Grill located on AZ-260 and Bison Pkwy in Show Low. Payment for the luncheon can be made at the door by cash or check, via Venmo at @wmbortaz or Zelle at wmbortaz@gmail.com. WMBORT would like to thank their many sponsors, who help subsidize the luncheons and bring down the total cost of a three-course meal to $15. To RSVP or manage a reservation, email wmbortaz@gmail.com or call Cathy Huling at 928-242-0680.

