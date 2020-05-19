WMAR Lets Each Graduating Senior Know They Matters

The White Mountain Association of Realtors has sponsored the production of over 700 signs, each personalized with the name and school colors of 2020 graduates from 7 area high schools. Taking delivery of the signs from Rick Shumway and his team at High Country Signs in Lakeside on May 12th are, kneeling from left, David Wilson, Ruby Carson, Shane Brimhall, Ben Marchant, Nolan Johnson and Chaz Oakes. Standing, from left, are Steve Pansulla, Jesi Orona, Robin Jaeger, Shelby Hall, WMAR President June “Sassy” Call, Linda Cedarblade, Ron Flake, Lisa Warco and Rick Shumway and Katie of the High Country Signs Team.

 Rick Nathan/The Independent

WHITE MOUNTAINS — When you can’t do something good for yourself, do something good for someone else. And, that’s what the White Mountain Association of Realtors (WMAR) decided to do for Apache and Navajo County seniors who are experiencing a less than normal 2020 graduation due to COVID-19.

Using funds which WMAR had set aside for 2020 travel to out-of-town or out-of-state Association meetings – which are now not likely to happen – WMAR decided they would have signs made for each graduating senior. That’s a total of 700 signs, each personalized with the senior’s name and school colors.

Members of WMAR met up on May 12 to take delivery of the signs from High Country Signs in Lakeside. Members were excited to be able to do this for the community graduates from seven area high schools to help make their non-traditional graduation more memorable in a positive way.

As of March 2020 WMAR has 685 members made up of local realtors, secondary members who are primarily from outside of the area but also deal in real estate in the White Mountains, appraisers, title companies, lenders and inspectors.

Though COVID-19 has impacted business in the area, WMAR President June Call says they are still busy with selling and listing houses.

“I just listed eight houses,” said Call. “Usually I have about 80 listings going into summer. Right now I have about 61 or 62.”

WMAR is located in Wagon Wheel Plaza in Lakeside. In addition to providing traditional board services, they also provide the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for its members. They are also a registered and fully licensed real estate school through the Arizona Department of Real Estate, and provide continuing education for its members. More information on WMAR can be found at

https://www.wmaronline.com/ .

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Barbara Bruce is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering arts and entertainment on the Mountain and the Pinetop-Lakeside town government.

